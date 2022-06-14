Woman dies after falling into Colorado River at Grand Canyon

The view looking east and up the Colorado River from Pipe Creek Beach in Grand Canyon National Park Grand Canyon National Park

A Tennessee woman has died after falling into the water in Grand Canyon National Park and getting caught by the Colorado River's swift current, authorities said Monday.

Park officials said 47-year-old Sheetal Patel was cooling off Saturday afternoon along Pipe Creek Beach when the accident occurred.

Commercial guides were able to reach the woman by boat and tried to revive her.

Rangers were flown into the location by a park helicopter and Patel was pronounced dead.

According to park officials, Patel had hiked into the Grand Canyon to meet a multi-day commercial boating trip from Phantom Ranch.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

The Park Service says in an advisory that it "does not recommend hiking from the rim to the river and back in one day."

It wasn't clear when Patel had hiked down.

The Park Service says she was living in Chattanooga but was originally from Chicago.