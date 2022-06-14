ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CarbonMeta Technologies (COWI) Begins Microwave Catalysis Assessment Project with Global Multi-Energy Provider

WOODINVILLE, WA and OXFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / CarbonMeta Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:COWI) today announces that CarbonMeta Research Ltd. has begun working with a global multi-energy provider based in Europe to assess the feasibility of processing mixed plastic waste into clean hydrogen fuel and value-added carbon products...

