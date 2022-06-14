CarbonMeta Technologies (COWI) Begins Microwave Catalysis Assessment Project with Global Multi-Energy Provider

In this paper, graphene reinforced aluminum matrix composites are successfully prepared by high-energy ball milling. The results show that no graphene agglomeration is found in the mixed powder. The complex composites prepared by high energy ball milling and powder metallurgy have approximately 4"“5 layers of graphene and the thickness of single-layer graphene is approximately 0.334Â nm. The final experimental results confirm the formation of compound AlC3 in the microstructure, and its diffraction spot index is (\(\overline{2 }\)00), (\(\overline{1 }\)1\(\overline{1 }\)) and (11\(\overline{1 }\)). The maximum friction coefficient is 0.126, and the average friction coefficient is 0.027, suggesting good wear resistance and corrosion resistance. Additionally, the friction corrosion mechanism of the material is deeply analyzed. The results of strengthening mechanism analysis show that the main strengthening mechanism of the materials designed in this experiment is thermal mismatch strengthening. It can be concluded that the yield strength of the material calculated by the modified model is 227.75Â MPa.Â This value is slightly lower than the calculated value of the general shear lag model (237.68Â MPa). However, it is closer to the yield strength value of the actual material (211Â MPa).

CHEMISTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO