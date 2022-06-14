ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Net Medical Adds Mobile on-site CLIA Labs in Response to Growth in Number of People Testing Positive for COVID

austinnews.net
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / Net Medical (OTC Pink:NMXS) said today it is upgrading and increasing its fleet of mobile testing labs in response to previously reported growth in positive tests for COVID. With the increase in the need for mobile on-site CLIA labs, Net...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Commercial T cell test reveals factors correlated with diminished responses to SARS-CoV-2 in clinical study subjects

T cell testing using a commercial T cell test, QuantiFERON SARS-CoV-2 RUO, offers insight into the immune response to infection and vaccination of patients with COVID-19 and suggests that age and time from infection are significant factors related to the magnitude of cell-mediated immune (CMI) responses to COVID-19. The findings are presented at ASM Microbe 2022, the annual meeting of the American Society for Microbiology.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Small-molecule metabolome identifies potential therapeutic targets against COVID-19

Respiratory viruses are transmitted and acquired via the nasal mucosa, and thereby may influence the nasal metabolome composed of biochemical products produced by both host cells and microbes. Studies of the nasal metabolome demonstrate virus-specific changes that sometimes correlate with viral load and disease severity. Here, we evaluate the nasopharyngeal metabolome of COVID-19 infected individuals and report several small molecules that may be used as potential therapeutic targets. Specimens were tested by qRT-PCR with target primers for three viruses: Influenza A (INFA), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and SARS-CoV-2, along with unaffected controls. The nasopharyngeal metabolome was characterized using an LC"“MS/MS-based screening kit capable of quantifying 141 analytes. A machine learning model identified 28 discriminating analytes and correctly categorized patients with a viral infection with an accuracy of 96% (R2"‰="‰0.771, Q2"‰="‰0.72). A second model identified 5 analytes to differentiate COVID19-infected patients from those with INFA or RSV with an accuracy of 85% (R2"‰="‰0.442, Q2"‰="‰0.301). Specifically, Lysophosphatidylcholines-a-C18:2 (LysoPCaC18:2) concentration was significantly increased in COVID19 patients (P"‰<"‰0.0001), whereas beta-hydroxybutyric acid, Methionine sulfoxide, succinic acid, and carnosine concentrations were significantly decreased (P"‰<"‰0.0001). This study demonstrates that COVID19 infection results in a unique nasopharyngeal metabolomic signature with carnosine and LysoPCaC18:2 as potential therapeutic targets.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Using network analysis to model the effects of the SARS Cov2 pandemic on acute patient care within a healthcare system

Consolidation of healthcare in the US has resulted in integrated organizations, encompassing large geographic areas, with varying services and complex patient flows. Profound changes in patient volumes and behavior have occurred during the SARS Cov2 pandemic, but understanding these across organizations is challenging. Network analysis provides a novel approach to address this. We retrospectively evaluated hospital-based encounters with an index emergency department visit in a healthcare system comprising 18 hospitals, using patient transfer as a marker of unmet clinical need. We developed quantitative models of transfers using network analysis incorporating the level of care provided (ward, progressive care, intensive care) during pre-pandemic (May 25, 2018 to March 16, 2020) and mid-pandemic (March 17, 2020 to March 8, 2021) time periods. 829,455 encounters were evaluated. The system functioned as a non-small-world, non-scale-free, dissociative network. Our models reflected transfer destination diversification and variations in volume between the two time points "“ results of intentional efforts during the pandemic. Known hub-spoke architecture correlated with quantitative analysis. Applying network analysis in an integrated US healthcare organization demonstrates changing patterns of care and the emergence of bottlenecks in response to the SARS Cov2 pandemic, consistent with clinical experience, providing a degree of face validity. The modelling of multiple influences can identify susceptibility to stress and opportunities to strengthen the system where patient movement is common and voluminous. The technique provides a mechanism to analyze the effects of intentional and contextual changes on system behavior.
HEALTH SERVICES
Nature.com

Leveraging clinical data across healthcare institutions for continual learning of predictive risk models

The inherent flexibility of machine learning-based clinical predictive models to learn from episodes of patient care at a new institution (site-specific training) comes at the cost of performance degradation when applied to external patient cohorts. To exploit the full potential of cross-institutional clinical big data, machine learning systems must gain the ability to transfer their knowledge across institutional boundaries and learn from new episodes of patient care without forgetting previously learned patterns. In this work, we developed a privacy-preserving learning algorithm named WUPERR (Weight Uncertainty Propagation and Episodic Representation Replay) and validated the algorithm in the context of early prediction of sepsis using data from over 104,000 patients across four distinct healthcare systems. We tested the hypothesis, that the proposed continual learning algorithm can maintain higher predictive performance than competing methods on previous cohorts once it has been trained on a new patient cohort. In the sepsis prediction task, after incremental training of a deep learning model across four hospital systems (namely hospitals H-A, H-B, H-C, and H-D), WUPERR maintained the highest positive predictive value across the first three hospitals compared to a baseline transfer learning approach (H-A: 39.27% vs. 31.27%, H-B: 25.34% vs. 22.34%, H-C: 30.33% vs. 28.33%). The proposed approach has the potential to construct more generalizable models that can learn from cross-institutional clinical big data in a privacy-preserving manner.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Medical Equipment#Pcr#Clia#Dodge#Covi
biospace.com

Preclinical Study Backs Seelos' Gene Therapy for Dementia with Lewy Bodies

Seelos Therapeutics announced in vitro data on Thursday supporting its gene therapy, SLS-004, which is intended for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). Dementia with Lewy bodies, also known as Lewy body dementia, is a type of progressive dementia associated with declines in cognition, motor ability and independent functioning. It's also associated with cholinergic dysfunction, which can affect many aspects of brain functioning, including sleep and sensory processing.
SCIENCE
ScienceBlog.com

A new technology offers treatment for HIV infection through a single injection

A new study from Tel Aviv University offers a new and unique treatment for AIDS which may be developed into a vaccine or a one time treatment for patients with HIV. The study examined the engineering of type B white blood cells in the patient’s body so as to secrete anti-HIV antibodies in response to the virus. The study was led by Dr. Adi Barzel and the PhD student Alessio Nehmad, both from the school of neurobiology, biochemistry and biophysics at the George S. Wise faculty of life sciences and the Dotan Center for Advanced Therapies in collaboration with the Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov). The study was conducted in collaboration with additional researchers from Israel and the US. The study was published in the prestigious journal Nature.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
Nature.com

Direct identification of A-to-I editing sites with nanopore native RNA sequencing

Inosine is a prevalent RNA modification in animals and is formed when an adenosine is deaminated by the ADAR family of enzymes. Traditionally, inosines are identified indirectly as variants from Illumina RNA-sequencing data because they are interpreted as guanosines by cellular machineries. However, this indirect method performs poorly in protein-coding regions where exons are typically short, in non-model organisms with sparsely annotated single-nucleotide polymorphisms, or in disease contexts where unknown DNA mutations are pervasive. Here, we show that Oxford Nanopore direct RNA sequencing can be used to identify inosine-containing sites in native transcriptomes with high accuracy. We trained convolutional neural network models to distinguish inosine from adenosine and guanosine, and to estimate the modification rate at each editing site. Furthermore, we demonstrated their utility on the transcriptomes of human, mouse and Xenopus. Our approach expands the toolkit for studying adenosine-to-inosine editing and can be further extended to investigate other RNA modifications.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Meet PAREA, The European Partnership For Novel Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies Access & Research Is Launching This June

The research renaissance into the neuroscience and therapeutic applications of psychedelics represents one of the most promising initiatives in brain science and neuropsychopharmacology, given the huge unmet needs in the therapeutic areas they aim to treat. Actually, the fundamental therapeutic benefit is the combination of psychedelic medicine and therapy. The...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A novel nonsense PKD1L1 variant cause heterotaxy syndrome with congenital asplenia in a Han Chinese patient

Heterotaxy syndrome is a very rare congenital disease, which is caused by the disorder of left-right asymmetry during visceral development. However, pathogenic genetic lesions are found in less than 20% of HS patients. In this cohort study, whole-exome sequencing was performed for 110 patients with situs inversus or situs ambiguous. We identified a novel nonsense variant in PKD1L1(c.1387"‰C"‰>"‰T; p.463Gln*) in a Chinese patient with heterotaxy syndrome and congenital asplenia. This homozygous variant caused the domain of PKD1L1 complete absence. To our knowledge, this novel variant is the first phenotype of congenital asplenia found in patients with PKD1L1 variants, and the first PKD1L1 variant found in China. Our findings expand the spectrum of PKD1L1 variants and provide support for PKD1L1 variant and congenital asplenia, and the critical role of PKD1L1 during left-right patterning in the Han Chinese population.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Benefits of CRISPR-edited gene therapy for patients with blood disorders

In a late-breaking abstract presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress, a group of researchers that includes Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) presented new data on an investigational therapy for transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT) and severe sickle cell disease (SCD). The one-time treatment, developed by Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics, showed continued benefits at up to three years after administration, with a safety profile as expected for autologous transplant and potentially much safer than allogeneic transplant (from a donor).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Machine learning for comprehensive prediction of high risk for Alzheimer's disease based on chromatic pupilloperimetry

Currently there are no reliable biomarkers for early detection of Alzheimer's disease (AD) at the preclinical stage. This study assessed the pupil light reflex (PLR) for focal red and blue lightÂ stimuli in central and peripheral retina in 125 cognitively normal middle age subjects (45"“71Â years old) at high risk for AD due to a family history of the disease (FH+), and 61 age-similar subjects with no family history of AD (FHâˆ’) using Chromatic Pupilloperimetry coupled with Machine Learning (ML). All subjects had normal ophthalmic assessment, and normal retinal and optic nerve thickness by optical coherence tomography. No significant differences were observed between groups in cognitive function and volumetric brain MRI. Chromatic pupilloperimetry-based ML models were highly discriminative in differentiating subjects with and without AD family history, using transient PLR for focal red (primarily cone-mediated), and dim blue (primarily rod-mediated) light stimuli. Features associated with transient pupil response latency (PRL) achieved Area Under the Curve Receiver Operating Characteristic (AUC-ROC)Â of 0.90"‰Â±"‰0.051 (left-eye) and 0.87"‰Â±"‰0.048 (right-eye). Parameters associated with the contraction arm of the rod and cone-mediated PLR were more discriminative compared to parameters associated with the relaxation arm and melanopsin-mediated PLR. Significantly shorter PRL for dim blue light was measured in the FH+ group in two test targets in the temporal visual field in right eye that had highest relative weight in the ML algorithm (mean"‰Â±"‰standard error, SE 0.449Â s"‰Â±"‰0.007Â s vs. 0.478Â s"‰Â±"‰0.010Â s, p"‰="‰0.038). Taken together our study suggests that subtle focal changes in pupil contraction latency may be detected in subjects at high risk to develop AD, decades before the onset of AD clinical symptoms. The dendrites of melanopsin containing retinal ganglion cells may be affected very early at the preclinical stages of AD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Low transcriptomic of PTPRCv1 and CD3E is an independent predictor of mortality in HIV and tuberculosis co-infected patient

A comprehensive assessment of immunological profiles during HIV-TB co-infection is essential to predict mortality, and facilitate the development of effective diagnostic assays, therapeutic agents, and vaccines. Expression levels of 105 immune-related genes were measured at enrolment and 6th month follow-up from 9 deceased HIV and TB coinfected patients who died between 3 and 7th months follow-up and at enrolment, 6th and 18th month from 18 survived matched controls groups for 2Â years. Focused gene expression profiling was assessed from peripheral whole blood using a dual-color Reverse-Transcription Multiplex Ligation-dependent Probe Amplification assay. Eleven of the 105 selected genes were differentially expressed between deceased individuals and survivor-matched controls at baseline. At baseline, IL4Î´2 was significantly more highly expressed in the deceased group than survivor matched controls, whereas CD3E, IL7R, PTPRCv1, CCL4, GNLY, BCL2, CCL5, NOD1, TLR3, and NLRP13 had significantly lower expression levels in the deceased group compared to survivor matched controls. At baseline, a non-parametric receiver operator characteristic curve was conducted to determine the prediction of mortality of single genes identified CCL5, PTPRCv1, CD3E, and IL7R with Area under the Curve of 0.86, 0.86, 0.86, and 0.85 respectively. The expression of these genes in the survived control was increased at the end of TB treatment from that at baseline, while decreased in the deceased group. The expression of PTPRCv1, CD3E, CCL5, and IL7R host genes in peripheral blood of patients with TB-HIV coinfected can potentially be used as a predictor of mortality in the Ethiopian setting. Anti-TB treatment might be less likely to restore gene expression in the level expression of the deceased group. Therefore, other new therapeutics that can restore these genes (PTPRCv1, CD3E, IL7R, and CCL5) in the deceased groups at baseline might be needed to save lives.
SCIENCE
TechCrunch

Brain data startup Rune Labs gets FDA clearance for Apple Watch-based Parkinson’s tracker

The FDA approval is another reason the Apple Watch is a big player in helping people with Parkinson’s. While there are several medical-grade devices capable of tracking Parkinson’s symptoms, many consumers will want an Apple Watch because it is familiar to them and has other uses — like fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring and, most recently, medication tracking, among other things.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Impact of germline mutations in cancer-predisposing genes on long-term survival in patients with epithelial ovarian cancer

Several clinical and tumour factors impact on ovarian cancer survival. It is important to evaluate if germline mutations impact long-term outcomes among patients with epithelial ovarian cancer. Methods. We followed 1422 Ontario women with ovarian cancer. Clinical information was obtained from medical records and vital status was determined by registry...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy