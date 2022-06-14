ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

CITY OF CROOKSTON ANNOUNCES THAT THERE IS DISCOLORED WATER, BUT IS STILL SAFE TO USE AND DRINK

kroxam.com
 5 days ago

The City of Crookston is experiencing some water discoloration. It is caused by...

kroxam.com

Comments / 0

kroxam.com

NORTHWEST REGIONAL CORRECTIONS CENTER RECEIVES ADDITIONAL AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT (ARPA) FUNDS TO EXTEND SAFETY AND SANITARY OFFICERS

The Tri-County Regional Community Corrections Board held a regular meeting in the Polk County Justice Center on Monday morning. After the Call to Order, the meeting began with the approval of the monthly statistics review and a Statistical Reports Review of all departments for the month of May. The Board first heard from Executive Director Andrew Larson, who reported that many of the crimes committed over the last month had been DUIs, Drug Cases, and Failure of Appearance in Court. He noted that he had brought in Chief Probation Officer Jessica Hajicok to mention the Pre-Trial Supervision Program to help address this issue. He then reported to the Board about an expensive Juvenile Center placement for which they will have to bear the cost for. Larson explained that the prosecution and the defense had reached an agreement of a non-Polk County 19-year-old’s conviction sentence for a crime they had committed in Polk County before they turned 18, so they could not be tried as an adult, but they had not informed the Corrections Center about it until after the sentencing was issued. “In this particular instance, our organization was not notified prior to the sentencing. It was after the sentencing that the sentencing arrangement involved a fairly lengthy out-of-home placement, which could potentially cost Tri-County up to $130,000.” Executive Director Andrew Larson explained. “Obviously, that’s a huge bill, especially for someone who’s not a Polk, Norman, or Red Lake County resident. So I wanted the Board to be aware because we are very mindful with the budget, especially with everything else we’ve had going on this year with lots of revenue loss,” he added. He reported that the judge had 90 days to make a response to the sentence to make a decision, but the Center has 30 days to respond. Chief Probation Officer Jessica Hajicok mentioned that she did make a request to have the individual’s sentence reconsidered or have them resentenced. Currently, the matter is under advisement.
POLK COUNTY, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- JUNE 18, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston made the following arrests. Blossom Renee Contreras, 32, of Manvel, for Possessing Schedule 5 Drugs. Michelle Louise Cavanaugh, 37, of Belcourt, ND, for being a Fugitive from Justice from Another State. Rose A’Delle Neadeau, 19, of Bemidji, for Failure to Appear in Court...
MANVEL, ND
kroxam.com

BULLETIN BOARD- JUNE 17, 2022

The Crookston Community Swimming Pool will be closed on Saturday, June 18, for both sessions of Open Swim. A free football camp for 5th to 8th grade is being held at the Crookston High School football field right behind the Crookston High School weeknights until June 28, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Bring cleats and a water bottle. There will be another free football camp for Kindergarten through 4th graders from July 11 to 28. If you have any questions, call Larry Davis at 218-686-9434.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

Doyle Robert Nordby – Obit

Doyle Robert Nordby,72, beloved father, brother, uncle and grandfather, was called to the skies for his final flight west into the sunset to his eternal resting place on June 4, 2022. He peacefully passed away while under hospice care in his lake home with his son Jason, niece Lori, and brother Roger by his side.
ADA, MN
kroxam.com

Raymond Sidney “Ray” Neil – Obit

Raymond Sidney “Ray” Neil, 86, of Grand Forks, ND, and formerly of Mentor, MN, moved to Wheatland Assisted Living in Grand Forks, in January of this year. He loved the staff and they loved and cared for him. He passed away at the age of 86, on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Wheatland, in his apartment, peacefully in his sleep.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

Carol “Cookie” Evenson – Time of Service Announcement

The graveside service for Carol “Cookie” Evenson will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Calvary Cemetery in Crookston. Cookie passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, and her Mass of Christian Burial was held at the Cathedral on February 25th.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH IN CROOKSTON HOLDS ANNUAL RHUBARB FESTIVAL

The Trinity Lutheran Church’s annual Rhubarb Festival Luncheon and Bake Sale was on Thursday morning in the Trinity Church’s Dining Room. The church sold Ham Salad with a rhubarb side salad, fresh rolls, a variety of desserts, coffee, and lemonade. Pictures of the Festival and Bake Sale can...
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

Lawrence Boutain – Obit

Lawrence Boutain, Thief River Falls, MN, 83, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND. Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls, MN with Reverend Kristin Ostercamp Officiating. Burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Thief River Falls, MN.
GRAND FORKS, ND

Comments / 0

