Pilot Shortage Leads to Flight Cancellations Across the U.S.

5 days ago
 5 days ago
If you’ve tried to book a flight lately, you know it’s pretty hard to get a ticket. That’s because the U.S. is experiencing a pilot crisis. Airlines don’t have enough pilots to fly their current routes. Cheddar's Shannon Lanier tells how we got to this point and what might solve the problem.

Cheddar News

Biden Proposes New Rule to Add 500,000 EV Chargers Nationwide

President Biden proposed a new rule that would add 500,000 chargers for electric vehicles nationwide. The proposal comes amid the rapid shift to EVs with dozens of automakers announcing plans for all-electric fleets within the next decade. But with the new surge will the U.S. have the proper infrastructure to keep up? Scott Painter, founder and CEO of Autonomy.com joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss. "I really think the idea of standardization is a big deal. Standardization certainly makes it much better for everybody to be able to get a charge when they need one," he said.
POLITICS
Cheddar News

What Exactly Is a Recession?

Predictions of an approaching recession have been heating up, however, it is uncertain when and how hard one might hit. Cheddar News reporter Alex Vuocolo joined Closing Bell to explain what exactly makes up a recession in the first place.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Biden Calls Out Big Oil for Corporate Greed but Production Complicated by EV Future

Consumer prices saw an 8.6 percent jump in May, with fuel prices showing the biggest surge, climbing 17 percent last month. As inflation continues to climb to levels not seen in 40 years, President Biden took to calling out ExxonMobil and other major oil companies, accusing them of holding back production while continuing to collect huge profits at the cost of the consumer. Mark Avallone, the president of Potomac Wealth Advisors, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss. “They have reduced long-term expenditures. But why? Because the world is going to alternative energy and as consumers, if we thought that that welcome change to alternatives was going to happen without pain, we might have been mistaken," he said. "The less investment they make in oil because they're getting ready for a new world of electric vehicles, the less we're going to be prepared for oil shocks such as the one we got when Russia invaded Ukraine."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Pilot
Cheddar News

Major Layoffs Hit Big Media and Tech Firms Like Coinbase, Warner Bros. Discovery

Amid rising of inflation, a number of media and tech companies are facing layoffs and hiring freezes, such as Coinbase and Warner Bros. Discovery, which is cutting its sales force by as much as 30 percent. Even Elon Musk, who is still waiting to purchase Twitter, told employees of the social media giant during an all-hands call that he foresees layoffs in the future. Cheddar News takes a closer look into what this might mean for workers.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

AEW Women's Champ Nyla Rose on Transgender Visibility to Combat Ignorance

AEW's Nyla Rose, who became the first transgender wrestler in a major U.S. wrestling promotion, joined Cheddar News to talk about achieving the women's title and spoke on the numerous bans on trans athletes that have spread to multiple states nationwide. "A lot of the laws and everything that are coming out are based a lot in fear and lack of understanding. So with someone like myself having this platform being visible, just having the regularity to be seen, hopefully, that's gonna change a few hearts and change a few minds and just show the world that we're like anybody else," she said. "There's no reason to be scared. You know, we deserve just as much of a chance as anybody else to chase our dreams."
WWE
Cheddar News

Inflation Is Still Hot, as Food, Shelter, & Energy See Gains

While many were expecting inflation to ease up in May, the economy had other plans. The consumer price index increased 1 percent month-over-month in May, compared to a 0.3 percent increase in April. Inflation was up 8.6 percent year-over-year, which is up from 8.3 percent last month, hitting a new 40-year high.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Cheddar News

Bitcoin Plunges as Major Crypto Lender Halts Operations

The price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies crumbled Monday, after a major cryptocurrency lender effectively failed and halted all withdrawals from its platform, citing “extreme market conditions.”. It's the latest high-profile collapse of a pillar of the cryptocurrency industry. These meltdowns have erased tens of billions of dollars of...
MARKETS
Cheddar News

MLK Jr. Grandaughter Yolanda Renee King on the March For Our Lives Return to DC

March For Our Lives will be returning this weekend to Washington, DC, in the wake of the recent mass shooting seen throughout the country. Marchers include Yolanda Renee King, the only granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr. She joined Cheddar News to discuss the importance of the march and activism in general. "I just think that it's so important to have these rallies because we need to demand to our leaders and politicians that they pass legislation and that and we actually need to see action," she said.
WASHINGTON, DC
Cheddar News

Stock of the Week: Target

Target made some headlines this week as the retailer slashed its prices due to excess inventory. Cheddar News anchors Kristen Scholer and Ken Buffa break down Target as the Stock of the Week.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Key Takeaways From Elon Musk's First All-Hands Meeting With Twitter Employees

The Elon Musk-Twitter saga has entered a notable new chapter. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO spoke to Twitter employees yesterday for the first time since he agreed to acquire the social media company. Musk reportedly spoke on a range of topics and started the conversation by sharing his love of Twitter and by reiterating his desire to buy the company. Jeff Brain, CEO of CloutHub, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

The 30-Year Mortgage Rate Soars Above 6 Percent

As the Fed announced its hike of interest rates up 0.75 percent, the demand for mortgages is falling. The rate for a 30-year mortgage has surged past 6 percent according to Mortgage News Daily. Cheddar Anchors Kristen Scholer and Ken Buffa break down the current housing market.
REAL ESTATE
Cheddar News

National Retail Federation Says Tariff Reduction Can Help Control Inflation

Surging inflation tops the U.S. consumer's list of concerns as the latest report showed an 8.6% jump in May year-over-year. Mark Matthews, the vice president of research development and industry analysis at the Nation Retail Federation, joined Cheddar News to break down what his organization sees that can help alleviate the crisis. "What we'd really love to see happen next is for government to reduce the tariff tax," he said. "The fact of the matter is that many studies show that that is costing households as much as $1,200 a year."
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

