Spider-Man: No Way Home star Zendaya has denied that she is pregnant with her boyfriend and co-star Tom Holland's baby. A video had been doing the rounds on TikTok of an ultrasound that was made to look like the MJ actress had posted it to her Instagram, with a comment from Aunt May actress Marisa Tomei, but the hoax is given away by cutting a video of Kris Jenner dancing to 'Lady Marmalade', which is basically the modern version of Rickrolling.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO