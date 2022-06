Lewis, 97, and Juanita Higgins, 93, née Smith, of Hancock, formerly of Ellsworth, will be celebrating their platinum wedding anniversary this month. They were married on June 22, 1952, at the First Congregational Church in Ellsworth. Lewis delivered mail for the post office until retiring in 1979 and Juanita taught elementary school in Franklin and, after raising children, became a Realtor at Town and Country. Their love of travel has taken them all over the globe. They have two children, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 9 HOURS AGO