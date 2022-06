RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. - A gas station manager in California is out of a job after he mistakenly set his pumps to just 69 cents a gallon instead of $6.99. John Szczecina was working at a Shell gas station in Rancho Cordova on Friday when he said he accidentally put a decimal in the wrong spot, causing pumps to sell premium gasoline for just 69 cents.

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO