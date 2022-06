We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Three-time Grammy winner Miranda Lambert can add another notch to her belt: home décor designer. The country star just debuted a line of home goods, coined Wanda June Home, exclusively at Walmart, all of which bring a slice of Southern charm to Walmart's existing lineup of home collaborators.

