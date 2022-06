Planning on staying in Orlando after your next trip to Disney World? Eat and Play Card Orlando has some ideas for how you can explore the area when you’re not at the parks. There’s plenty to do in the sunshine state when you’re not riding Seven Dwarfs Mine Train for the zillionth time. Especially if you’re already on your way to check out the new Orlando Disney Store in the International Drive (I-Drive) area.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO