The City of Rochester’s online services will be transitioning from .NET to .GOV starting Wednesday, June 15th, and over the course of the next several months. Since the mid-90s, the City’s official website and email addresses have been punctuated by a .NET domain. According to Sonja Gonzalez, the City’s Chief Information Officer, the transition to a .GOV domain is not just long overdue, it’s critical.

ROCHESTER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO