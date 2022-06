Scotland will aim to bounce back from a dismal defeat to Ireland in the Nations League, when they travel to face Armenia on Tuesday.Steve Clarke’s side have endured a tough post-season run, losing to Ukraine in their World Cup play-off before also suffering an emphatic 3-0 loss to the Irish last time out - though they did at least beat Armenia in between those games.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and Nations League action as Scotland play Armenia before England face HungaryCurrently third in the Nations League Group B1, avoiding defeat is a must to at least stem the tide of disappointment...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO