News Releases

- City offices closed.
- EMBARK buses and OKC Streetcar on a regular schedule.
- No trash or recycling pickup. Makeup day Wednesday, June 22. Bulky waste pickup not affected.
- OKC Animal Welfare shelter will be closed Sunday, June 19, and open Monday, June 20.
- Household Hazardous Waste Facility closed.
- OKC Parks community centers, gyms, senior centers and pools closed.
- Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory closed. Outdoor grounds open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Martin Park outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. - 9 p.m. Visitor Center closed.
- Municipal Court closed. Payments can be made online at okc.gov.
