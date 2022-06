Liverpool have made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Calvin Ramsay and the young Scotland full-back is on course to be their third – and final – signing of the summer. The Anfield club have been in negotiations with Aberdeen for weeks over the 18-year-old, who was also a target for Leeds, and have brokered a deal that will see them pay an initial £4million with a further £2.5m in bonuses.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 HOURS AGO