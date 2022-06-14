College student gets a safari park scare thanks to ostrich

Lemu the emu is stretching his legs freely for the first time in his life. According to a release from pet mobility company Walkin' Pets, a two-month-old emu was rescued from a farm in Wisconsin, where the animal was found living in a tote bag with a slipped tendon. A...
When Tess Eagle Swan adopted a rescue puppy from Transylvania in 2014, she hoped they’d develop a special bond. The United Kingdom resident named the pup Kratu (a Sanskrit word for “strength” pronounced “KRAY-too”) and started training him with rewards like treats and — since he’s a bit of a clown — laughter.
It’s not unusual for a hopeful fiancé to ask someone to take video of their surprise proposal but one man got more than he bargained for after asking his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son to capture the moment. The little guy created a fully-directed home movie full of hysterical commentary. TODAY’s Joe Fryer has your Weekend Morning Boost.June 11, 2022.
Your pets always find a new way to surprise you. In both unusual and hilarious ways. So we can only imagine what one dog owner was thinking when they walked over and found their dog in the outright strangest stance while swimming in a lake. It's almost impossible to believe...
Pet parents, we get it--it's so hard to stay firm on the rules when your dog is being so darn cute. Especially when your buddy tries something funny to push the limits or be sneaky, how could you not smile?. This is the exact struggle one dog mom caught on...
Beautiful photo love this both asleep and revealing the love for each other!. Your cow likes you. That is the just important thing. So good to see, some people really care and love their cows! ❤ ❤. A 15-year-old kid named Mitchell Miner and his cow Audri lately participated in the Iowa State Fair dairy kettle program.
Sometimes, one small act of kindness can go a long way – and go viral! When Kuno the service dog and his owner were facing an accessibility obstacle (and an ice cream emergency), one kind stranger helped turn their day around. This was all shared on the @servicerotties TikTok...
That would be a shock walking into your backyard. You come around the corner and see a small moose struggling with its two front hooves stuck in the top of a fence, it really would almost be unbelievable regardless of where you live. Moose are such a cool animal, though....
Remi Bader, a TikTok star known for her realistic clothing haul videos, claimed that during a recent trip with other influencers, a ranch wouldn’t allow her to ride their horses due to her weight. Bader, who has more than 2 million followers on TikTok, was in Montauk, New York,...
We have finally found where we want to spend every single rainstorm from now until the end of time. We won't need to be snuggled up on the couch with a warm blanket and a cup of hot chocolate. Instead, all we need is a big fluff ball to keep us calm and at peace. Something to hold on tight if the thunder gets a little too close for your comfort. You'll be wanting the exact same too after watching this adorable TikTok from @saint.in.the.city.
A young wildlife enthusiast was delighted to discover that her favourite patch of rare orchids had bloomed for another summer – even if their home is a city roundabout. Isabella Mann, 11, felt sure local officials would continue to listen to the plea she made two years ago to let the flowers grow to support bees.
Every nickname has a cool origin story, and Hoda Kotb's college roommate just shared some fun details about the endearing moniker she's had for decades. On Tuesday, the TODAY co-anchor reunited with her Delta Delta Delta sorority sister Mary Robertson, whom she befriended when they were both students at Virginia Tech.
A dolphin appeared in a remarkable scene when he discovered himself at the bottom of the sea with a diver and was fortunate to have such an amazing experience. Man is a gregarious person by nature, and he will always want to go beyond what appears to be obvious and cross certain boundaries in order to examine in the foreground what mother nature has to give.
