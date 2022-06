Rapper Jay-Z and his 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter were seen at game 5 of the NBA finals, and in a clip of the courtside pair, Blue bore a stunning resemblance to her legendary mom, Beyonce! In a short clip, as an announcer enthusiastically welcomed “24-time Grammy Award winner, the only and only Jay-Z,” Blue awkwardly pulled back from her affectionate dad, who put his arm around her and then sweetly kissed her on the cheek. Blue wore her hair down, with a simple pair of hoop earrings and with just a bit of clear lip gloss echoed her beautiful style icon mother. She also rocked a leather jacket, a pair of sunglasses clipped to her shirt, and sneakers.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO