WALKER, Mich. — The DeltaPlex may be closing, but the Mayor of Walker hopes rezoning the property into the industrial sector can help the city's economy. Mayor Gary Carey reflected over the history of the building, noting how it's been many things over many years. And while he's sad to see it go, as he and many other residents have memories there, it's not really a surprise to anyone.

WALKER, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO