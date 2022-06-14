ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrogate, TN

Thelma Jane Brooks Buchanan, 100

By Special to The Claiborne Progress
Claiborne Progress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThelma Jane Brooks Buchanan, born November19th, 1921, age 100, formerly of Harrogate, TN until making her home with her daughter and son-in-law over the past 4 years in Bean Station, TN went home to be with the Lord on June 12, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Thelma accepted...

www.claiborneprogress.net

