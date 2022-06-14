Thelma Jane Brooks Buchanan, 100

Ethel M. Sheets, 102.5 years, of Carlisle, entered her eternal home in heaven on June 3, 2022. She was born on January 3, 1920, to the late James T. Manning and Lillie (Rowe) Manning of Caney Valley, Tennessee. Her strength helped her push through difficult days as her age progressed and she battled difficulties related to an infection. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She is preceded in death by her first husband of 15 years, Haze Dalton; her second husband of 33 years, William I. Sheets; eight sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Bengtson (Keith); grandson, Anders Bengtson (Katie); granddaughter, Kelsey Bengtson; one sister, Bobbie Young; and a host of nieces and nephews. At the age of eight, Ethel began her journey as a Christian when she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior.

