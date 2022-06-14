ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Missing Montgomery boy located, police say

By WSFA 12 News Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a boy reported missing...

WRBL News 3

Auburn teen in critical condition after electrocuted in car crash

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An upcoming Auburn High School senior is in critical condition after being electrocuted in a car crash Thursday, June 16th.  Dylan Pegues, 17,  ran off the road into a ditch and hit a telephone pole. Dylan endured an electric shock throughout his body. He was life-flighted to UAB in Birmingham, where he […]
AUBURN, AL
alabamanews.net

Local Pastor Reacts to Vestavia Hills Church Shooting

A third person has died in the Vestavia Hills church shooting, and the accused shooter has been identified by police. The shooting happened Thursday evening during a pot luck dinner. A local Montgomery Pastor shared his reaction to the shooting with Alabama News Network.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
WSFA

Victim stable after Wednesday Prattville shooting

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police the victim in a Wednesday shooting remains in stable condition, but few other details have been released. Police Chief Mark Thompson said the shooting happened on Hazel Street. The police department said Thursday it continues to conduct interviews and the investigation is ongoing. No...
PRATTVILLE, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Montgomery, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Montgomery, AL
WSFA

Man charged with shooting into car with 2 juveniles inside

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with shooting into a vehicle with two juveniles inside on Tuesday afternoon, according to court documents. Police say 37-year-old Jonathan Cook is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, the incident happened...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Opelika police searching for missing man, last seen on Crawford Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in finding a missing man. 43-year-old Adrian Dabney, known as AD, was last seen on June 13 around the 800 block of Crawford Road at about 9:45 p.m. Dabney was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue...
WSFA

All lanes of I-65 NB near Millbrook reopen after crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 65 Friday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said around 8:40 a.m. a pickup truck hauling a camper overturned on I-65 northbound near the Millbrook exit. Lanes were closed for a little over an hour while law enforcement officials worked to clear the roadway.
MILLBROOK, AL
alabamanews.net

Shooting Under Investigation in Prattville

Prattville police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night. Details are limited, but Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said a person was shot on Hazel Street. Police have not released a description of the victim or their condition at this time. Prattville’s Investigation Division is handling the case. Anyone with information...
PRATTVILLE, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Alabama online state auction underway until June 22

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Vehicles, electronics, furniture and a surplus of other items make up the lots for bid in the next Alabama surplus property auction starting Thursday, June 16, according to a news release from The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. ADECA is partnering with GovDeals.com beginning […]
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

NEW PHOTO: Man charged with Capital Murder for Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man is charged with Capital Murder, accused of gunning down a man during an argument along a Dothan Street on Tuesday. Police say the arrest of 25-year-old Tobias Marsh stems from a family altercation of undisclosed property. He is accused of shooting William Henry Roberson,...
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

Dump truck topples power lines causing outages in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A dump truck has crashed into two power poles and ripped down powerlines near the Publix Super Market at Hamilton Place along Moores Mill Road in Auburn. We are unsure if anyone was injured.  The incident happened around 11:00 AM Thursday. Traffic is quickly backing up as first responders are on […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Juneteenth celebrations kick off in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn’s second annual Juneteenth celebration kicked off Saturday at the city’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. The free event was sponsored by Councilwoman Connie Fitch-Taylor and the Juneteenth Planning Committee. Guest speaker Reverend Dr. Torrance D. Vickerstaff spoke about the importance of Juneteenth. “We...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Church shooting, church split, NIL collective: Down in Alabama

At one time, Frazer Memorial Methodist Church in Montgomery was the largest United Methodist Church affiliate in Alabama. Now, it’s not a United Methodist Church at all. On today’s briefing we’ll explain what’s happened at the church. Also, two people were killed and another seriously injured during a shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, and one of the NIL trends has made its way to Auburn with the Plains NIL Club.
ALABAMA STATE

