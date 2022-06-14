Missing Montgomery boy located, police say

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An upcoming Auburn High School senior is in critical condition after being electrocuted in a car crash Thursday, June 16th. Dylan Pegues, 17, ran off the road into a ditch and hit a telephone pole. Dylan endured an electric shock throughout his body. He was life-flighted to UAB in Birmingham, where he […]
A third person has died in the Vestavia Hills church shooting, and the accused shooter has been identified by police. The shooting happened Thursday evening during a pot luck dinner. A local Montgomery Pastor shared his reaction to the shooting with Alabama News Network.
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police the victim in a Wednesday shooting remains in stable condition, but few other details have been released. Police Chief Mark Thompson said the shooting happened on Hazel Street. The police department said Thursday it continues to conduct interviews and the investigation is ongoing. No...
A Montgomery, Ala., man was arrested Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 west of Salina after more than 27 pounds of marijuana and marijuana products were found in the rental vehicle he was driving. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that a deputy stopped an eastbound 2021 Chrysler...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with shooting into a vehicle with two juveniles inside on Tuesday afternoon, according to court documents. Police say 37-year-old Jonathan Cook is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, the incident happened...
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department arrested a 15-year-old who they say shot a gun within the city limits Tuesday afternoon. MPD said officers responded to the 6400 block of Old Shell Road around 1:43 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired. That’s where they found the 15-year-old who witnesses said […]
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in finding a missing man. 43-year-old Adrian Dabney, known as AD, was last seen on June 13 around the 800 block of Crawford Road at about 9:45 p.m. Dabney was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue...
Because Juneteenth falls on a Sunday this year, many businesses and city facilities will be observing the holiday on Monday. Juneteenth was established to remember the emancipation of slavery in the United States. Auburn and Opelika city offices will be closed on Monday, but a few parks and recreation facilities...
Monday marked the anniversary of the day Auburn resident Lori Ann Slesinski was reported missing 16 years ago. On April 14, 2022, at the Lee County Justice Center in Opelika, Rick Ennis was found guilty of capital murder burglary and capital murder kidnapping in connection to Slesinski’s disappearance in June 2006. Her body was never found.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 65 Friday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said around 8:40 a.m. a pickup truck hauling a camper overturned on I-65 northbound near the Millbrook exit. Lanes were closed for a little over an hour while law enforcement officials worked to clear the roadway.
Prattville police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night. Details are limited, but Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said a person was shot on Hazel Street. Police have not released a description of the victim or their condition at this time. Prattville’s Investigation Division is handling the case. Anyone with information...
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Vehicles, electronics, furniture and a surplus of other items make up the lots for bid in the next Alabama surplus property auction starting Thursday, June 16, according to a news release from The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. ADECA is partnering with GovDeals.com beginning […]
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crowd of people clapping their hands to the sound of gospel music is how the Montgomery County community chose to honor the life of longtime Commissioner Elton Dean. Dean is remembered for his loving heart and years of service. “Did they leave the campground better...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man is charged with Capital Murder, accused of gunning down a man during an argument along a Dothan Street on Tuesday. Police say the arrest of 25-year-old Tobias Marsh stems from a family altercation of undisclosed property. He is accused of shooting William Henry Roberson,...
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A dump truck has crashed into two power poles and ripped down powerlines near the Publix Super Market at Hamilton Place along Moores Mill Road in Auburn. We are unsure if anyone was injured. The incident happened around 11:00 AM Thursday. Traffic is quickly backing up as first responders are on […]
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn’s second annual Juneteenth celebration kicked off Saturday at the city’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. The free event was sponsored by Councilwoman Connie Fitch-Taylor and the Juneteenth Planning Committee. Guest speaker Reverend Dr. Torrance D. Vickerstaff spoke about the importance of Juneteenth. “We...
• Freedom Renee Bunch, 42, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping. • Nicholas Bradley Humphries, 31, of Dadeville was arrested for bail jumping. • Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City. • Theft was reported in Alexander City. • Harassment was reported in Alexander City. • Theft was...
At one time, Frazer Memorial Methodist Church in Montgomery was the largest United Methodist Church affiliate in Alabama. Now, it’s not a United Methodist Church at all. On today’s briefing we’ll explain what’s happened at the church. Also, two people were killed and another seriously injured during a shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, and one of the NIL trends has made its way to Auburn with the Plains NIL Club.
Comments / 0