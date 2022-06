Hideo Kojima has announced that he is working with Xbox on a brand new game. This is Hideo Kojima's second game since leaving Konami and his first true horror game, provided this one sees release. Kojima was famously working on a new Silent Hill games in the mid-2010s, but it was tragically canceled by Konami. Fans grew attached to the concept of the game after playing a demo known as PT. It was widely received as one of the scariest video game experiences out there and highlighted the potential for Kojima's vision within the horror genre. Although some scary ideas have popped up in other Kojima games, none of his other titles have fully committed to the horror genre as a whole.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO