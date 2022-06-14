ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

No Awards Given to Atlantas 2022 Finalists James Beard, But Chai Pani in Asheville, Savannah Chef Mashama Bailey, and Birmingham Chef Adam Evans Win

Cover picture for the articleThe James Beard Foundation held its annual awards ceremony in Chicago on June 13, and finalists Ticonderoga Club, chef Kevin Gillespie (Gunshow, Revival), and pastry chef Claudia Martinez of Miller Union represented Atlanta in the Outstanding Hospitality, Outstanding Restaurateur, and Outstanding Pastry Chef categories respectively this year. Sadly, none...

