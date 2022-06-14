ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Researchers use artificial intelligence to identify long COVID cases

By newsdesk
tittlepress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that up to 23 million Americans have been affected by long COVID. That term describes a wide variety of conditions, from brain fog and chronic fatigue to neurological problems and blood clots, that persist for months or even years after infection....

tittlepress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nature.com

A prospective study of the infant gut microbiome in relation to vaccine response

The establishment of the gut microbiome plays a key symbiotic role in the developing immune system; however, its influence on vaccine response is yet uncertain. We prospectively investigated the composition and diversity of the early-life gut microbiome in relation to infant antibody response to two routinely administered vaccines. Methods. Eighty-three...
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Cancer specialists turning to same artificial intelligence programs used by Netflix

LONDON — The same algorithms that figure out your viewing habits on Netflix could soon create a treatment plan for cancer. Scientists have created a machine learning tool to investigate the DNA changes triggered by cancer which utilizes the artificial intelligence programs the streaming giant uses. The program categorizes DNA changes across a cell’s complete genetic code when tumors start and grow.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Netflix-style algorithm builds blueprint of cancer genomes

The science behind your Netflix viewing habits could soon be used to guide doctors in managing cancer, according to scientists funded by Cancer Research U.K. and Cancer Grand Challenges. An international team of scientists have used artificial intelligence (AI) to investigate and categorize the size and scale of DNA changes...
CANCER
ScienceBlog.com

Artificial neural networks model face processing in autism

Many of us easily recognize emotions expressed in others’ faces. A smile may mean happiness, while a frown may indicate anger. Autistic people often have a more difficult time with this task. It’s unclear why. But new research, published June 15 in The Journal of Neuroscience, sheds light on the inner workings of the brain to suggest an answer. And it does so using a tool that opens new pathways to modeling the computation in our heads: artificial intelligence.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
Health
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Coronavirus
contagionlive.com

“Long COVID” May Be Caused by High Levels of Virus-Specific T Cells

Patients suffering from post-acute sequelae of COVID-19, or “long COVID,” had virus-specific T cells that were more than 100 times higher than patients who fully recovered from COVID-19 infection. Surviving a COVID-19 infection is only half the battle. Approximately 20-30% of people who contract COVID-19 develop post-acute sequelae...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Fauci has COVID: Biden's pandemic tsar, 81, is struck down with virus and claims he has had no recent contact with the president

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who President Joe Biden tapped as his pandemic tsar, has come down with covid. The National Institutes of Health announced on Wednesday that Fauci, 81, tested positive for the virus on a rapid antigen test but has not had any recent contact with the president or any other senior officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover an Alarming Rise in a Certain Cancer Variant

According to the researchers, the data indicate an urgent need for earlier endoscopic screening. Esophageal cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the esophagus, which is a long, hollow tube that connects the throat to the stomach. Your esophagus helps transport food you eat to your stomach where it will be digested. Esophageal cancer typically starts in the cells that line the esophagus’s interior. However, it may occur at any point in the esophagus.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Use Case#Covid#Americans
IFLScience

Discovery Of Why We Decline After 70 Paves Way For New Therapies To Tackle Aging

A blood-based discovery as to why humans tend to become frailer after 70 is opening doors to new therapies to manage the decline and disease associated with growing old. Researchers from the Sanger Institute in Cambridge discovered that our blood undergoes a drastic change in older age, which increases our risk of developing diseases and hampers our immune function.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

First successful treatment of severe pulmonary hypertension with umbilical cord stem cells

Clinical researchers at Hannover Medical School (MHH) have succeeded for the first time in stopping the usually fatal course of pulmonary hypertension thanks to a novel therapeutic approach. A three-year-old girl suffering from so-called pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) was treated a total of five times with mesenchymal stem cell products obtained from a human umbilical cord.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Machine learning for comprehensive prediction of high risk for Alzheimer's disease based on chromatic pupilloperimetry

Currently there are no reliable biomarkers for early detection of Alzheimer's disease (AD) at the preclinical stage. This study assessed the pupil light reflex (PLR) for focal red and blue lightÂ stimuli in central and peripheral retina in 125 cognitively normal middle age subjects (45"“71Â years old) at high risk for AD due to a family history of the disease (FH+), and 61 age-similar subjects with no family history of AD (FHâˆ’) using Chromatic Pupilloperimetry coupled with Machine Learning (ML). All subjects had normal ophthalmic assessment, and normal retinal and optic nerve thickness by optical coherence tomography. No significant differences were observed between groups in cognitive function and volumetric brain MRI. Chromatic pupilloperimetry-based ML models were highly discriminative in differentiating subjects with and without AD family history, using transient PLR for focal red (primarily cone-mediated), and dim blue (primarily rod-mediated) light stimuli. Features associated with transient pupil response latency (PRL) achieved Area Under the Curve Receiver Operating Characteristic (AUC-ROC)Â of 0.90"‰Â±"‰0.051 (left-eye) and 0.87"‰Â±"‰0.048 (right-eye). Parameters associated with the contraction arm of the rod and cone-mediated PLR were more discriminative compared to parameters associated with the relaxation arm and melanopsin-mediated PLR. Significantly shorter PRL for dim blue light was measured in the FH+ group in two test targets in the temporal visual field in right eye that had highest relative weight in the ML algorithm (mean"‰Â±"‰standard error, SE 0.449Â s"‰Â±"‰0.007Â s vs. 0.478Â s"‰Â±"‰0.010Â s, p"‰="‰0.038). Taken together our study suggests that subtle focal changes in pupil contraction latency may be detected in subjects at high risk to develop AD, decades before the onset of AD clinical symptoms. The dendrites of melanopsin containing retinal ganglion cells may be affected very early at the preclinical stages of AD.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
studyfinds.org

Researchers uncover a new genetic eye disease

BETHASDA, Md. — Are you experiencing blurry vision or trouble seeing with crystal-clear sharpness? While you might think spending hours binge-watching Netflix or scrolling TikTok led to your eye problems, there is a chance it could be an entirely new disease. Researchers from the National Eye Institute have discovered this new disease — that doesn’t even have a name yet — affects the part of your eye that’s necessary to see the world in sharp detail.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Asthma attacks may be cut by half with digital tools

Digital interventions that help people take their asthma medication better, such as "smart" inhalers or text messages, may cut the risk of asthma attacks by half, finds a new review of evidence led by UCL, Queen Mary University of London, and University of Auckland researchers. The new Cochrane Review paper...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Research Shows Vitamin D Deficiency Leads to Dementia

Dementia is diminished cognitive functioning with a loss of ability to remember, think, solve problems, or make decisions — if it has progressed to the point that it interferes with doing everyday activities. It is a broad term, rather than a specific disease. Alzheimer’s disease is a specific type of dementia and the most common, with 6 million Americans afflicted according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Tiny robots that swim through the body treating diseases created by scientists

STANFORD, Calif. — A Transformer-style robot that can travel through the human body to cure diseases may be the future of medicine. A team of scientists from Stanford have created this tiny shape-shifting machine, inspired by the Japanese paper-folding art of origami. The fingertip-sized robot is controlled by magnets...
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy