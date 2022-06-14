ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Stereotypes, Lies, and More; Missouri by Infographic Maps

By Rob Creighton
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You can learn a lot from infographic maps. You know, those maps that purport to tell us something. For example every state's least favorite state. Or what's every state's Halloween costume. Or the most Googled "Should I" question in each state. So I got a chuckle when the website Parent Influence...

awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Most Gorgeous Waterfalls in Missouri You Don’t Want To Miss

The 10 Most Gorgeous Waterfalls in Missouri You Don’t Want To Miss. Would you believe us if we told you that Missouri has some of the most beautiful waterfalls in the country? As far as cities go, Missouri has plenty of them, but it also has a lot of forests. In the surrounding areas, there are cliffs, bluffs, and rocky terrain that offer excellent hiking opportunities. Take a look at our list of the top waterfalls in Missouri if you want to experience the thrill of waterfall chasing.
MISSOURI STATE
CJ Coombs

This historic Bothwell cliffside mansion of 31 rooms in Sedalia, Missouri uses natural caves for air conditioning

Close up of the west front of Bothwell Lodge in Sedalia, Missouri.RebelAt at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, John Homer Bothwell considered a wealthy lawyer in Sedalia, Missouri, purchased property that’s been referred to as Stoneyridge Farm and the castle on the hill. From the years of 1897 through 1928, he built a lodge that was intended to be a home in the summer high on a rock bluff that overlooked a valley. One of the peculiarities about this piece of construction is that during the construction, a natural cave was discovered. There was the consideration that maybe the caves could be a source of natural air conditioning. Noteworthy, the limestone that was used in the building of this lodge was found on site.
SEDALIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
CJ Coombs

The 1913 dream of Dr. C.H. Diehl at the Current River in Missouri

Welch Building ruins on the Current River.NPS Park Cultural Landscapes Program (public domain). In 1859, a son born to Thomas Welch was named after the Current River--his name was Current River Welch interestingly enough. He was the owner of Welch Cave and its nearby spring. He and his wife had two sons who inherited the cave and spring. Their father died in 1912.
MISSOURI STATE
On3.com

Iowa's Jordan Kumm reveals NIL deal with convenience store Kum & Go

Iowa walk-on wide receiver Jordan Kumm has a new NIL deal with the gas station chain Kum & Go. When Kumm announced he would be transferring to Iowa as a walk-on, a joke started up about his last name. Though not exactly the same, it was close enough to the gas station that fans liked to say that the two deserved a NIL deal together.
IOWA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten releases volleyball schedule as league looks to continue national dominance

Wisconsin, Nebraska and the rest of the Big Ten volleyball programs learned their conference schedule for the upcoming season. These programs will look to continue some extended dominance by the conference. Last year was the ninth time in the past 15 seasons a Big Ten school won the NCAA volleyball national championship, and the 12th time in that span the Big Ten has sent at least one team to the national championship match, the most of any conference.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelly
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
797K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy