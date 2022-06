LACONIA — Three young Laconians received awards from the police commission Wednesday afternoon for community service. Adam Michalewicz, 18, was awarded for going out of his own volition to clean up at Ahern Park after it was vandalized last month. "I use this place as a photography ground, and for me to see it all trashed up is just not something I like to see," Michalewicz said. "I said I've got to take care of it before I got to work, because I go there every day and I can't stand to see it like this."

LACONIA, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO