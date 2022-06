PHILADELPHIA, June 16, 2022 – Last night, City Council voted unanimously on preliminary approval of the FY2023 Budget, which includes, but is not limited to, unprecedented tax reductions in real estate taxes by way of the Homestead Exemption, as well as historic cuts of the resident and non-resident wage taxes, and the Business Income Receipts Tax – often referred to as BIRT. At-Large Councilmembers Derek Green, Isaiah Thomas, Allan Domb, and Katherine Gilmore Richardson, who worked closely on specific aspects of this year’s budget negotiations, shared their perspectives in the following joint statement this afternoon, following the budget’s first reading:

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO