Neighbours star Ben Turland shares future plans after Hendrix Greyson exit

After playing the role of Abigail Deveraux DiMera off and on since 2016, actress Marci Miller is exiting “Days of our Lives.”. On the Friday, June 10 episode of the daytime series, the character was found dead by her husband, Chad (Billy Flynn), hours after the couple had made love. The circumstances behind Abby’s death will kick off a murder mystery arc involving multiple characters thought to be the culprit, including her uncle Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) who’s on an alcoholic bender and often can’t recall his actions, half-sister Gwen (Emily O’Brien) even though she’s currently in prison, and nemesis Leo (Greg Rikaart) who’s out for revenge against those who played a part in Craig (Kevin Spirtas) ultimately deciding not to marry him – Abby helped Sonny (Zach Tinker) and Chad in exposing Leo’s lies.
