Neighbours star Ben Turland shares future plans after Hendrix Greyson exit

By Daniel Kilkelly
digitalspy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeighbours star Ben Turland has spoken to Digital Spy about his future plans after his departure from the role of Hendrix Greyson. This week's UK episodes have seen Hendrix tragically pass away after his lung transplant failed, leaving his family and friends devastated. In real life, Ben made the...

www.digitalspy.com

digitalspy.com

Neighbours reveals aftermath of tragic death story

Neighbours spoilers follow. The fallout from Hendrix's death continues in Neighbours next week and while Mackenzie is putting on a brave face, it is clear that she is struggling more than she is letting on. When the week starts, two memorials are being busily planned, one in Sydney for family,...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Young & Restless Exclusive: Christel Khalil Reveals How Cane’s Mistakes Prepared Lily For a Future With Billy

“With Cane, there was no space to think about anything else.”. Ask any longtime viewer of The Young and the Resstless, and they’ll tell you that the Lily we see on screen today is a far cry from the one we first met almost two decades ago. Like the rest of us, the character has gone through things which have forever changed her, from having cancer to the tragic accident which took Hilary’s life and saw Lily spending time behind bars.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell shares new project after Emma exit

Following her departure from Coronation Street, Alexandra Mardell has announced that she's been cast in a new BBC radio comedy called No Platformed. The actress shared the news in a series of behind-the-scenes photos, including some of herself in the recording booth, on social media. She captioned the Instagram post:...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

‘Married at First Sight’ Season 14 Reunion Recap: Who Stayed Married?

Lifetime’s popular reality TV series Married at First Sight has officially wrapped up its 14th season, capping things off with a two-part reunion that aired its first half yesterday, on May 18. Season 14 premiered in January of this year, and has been following five couples who were matched by relationship experts before immediately getting married (…at first sight) and spending eight weeks together to get to know one another and build a relationship before Decision Day would come to force them to decide whether or not they would stay together. MAFS Season 14 took place in Boston and featured five...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Married At First Sight star reveals surprise physical transformation

Married At First Sight Australia star Matt Ridley has revealed that he's undergone a transformation, as he now has a rather different looking smile. Matt, who took part in this year's series of the reality show, has received some intensive dental work, with his teeth now looking much whiter and more even.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Belle as General Hospital’s Elizabeth? Martha Madison Reflects on Her Stint as Rebecca Herbst’s Sub

A temporary recast blast from the past. A General Hospital fan account tweeted out a fun reminder today, on June 8, that involved the ABC soap, one of its most popular characters and Days of Our Lives actress Martha Madison (Belle). “On this day in 2011, Days star Martha Madison made her first appearance as Elizabeth Webber, temporarily filling in for Rebecca Herbst on General Hospital.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Even as She Recuperates, Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang Returns to Work as Brooke — and She’s Already On a Roll

“I really appreciate everyone’s help to make my life a bit easier at this moment in time.”. May was a month that The Bold and the Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) might just like to forget, but since breaking three bones in her ankle over Mother’s Day weekend, the soap vet is recuperating nicely and has returned to work — with a new set of wheels. Lang posted a photo of herself with a special knee walker that will make things easier for her to get around the CBS studios.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Exclusive: Ari Lennox And 'Married At First Sight' Alum Keith Manley Are No Longer Dating

A source close to the singer says Lennox "is in good spirits and is focusing on her sophomore album." Last week, singer Ari Lennox shared photos of herself looking quite cozy with former Married at First Sight participant Keith Manley, as the two were in San Diego for a wedding. He too shared an image of them holding hands, and all the semi-public pictures (Stories do expire within 24 hours of course) announced that the two were dating. But dating does not equate to a full-blown, committed relationship. A source close to the “Pressure” singer now says she’s single, as Lennox and Manley have parted ways.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Another blow for Married At First Sight's Olivia Frazer as she catches Covid for a second time just days after boyfriend Jackson Lonie cheated on her

Married At First Sight star Olivia Frazer has tested positive for Covid-19, just days after her boyfriend Jackson Lonie cheated on her. The former teaching assistant, 28, revealed during an Instagram Q&A on Thursday that she'd tested positive to the virus for a second time. 'Hey, guys. I'm really sick...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Krista Allen Reveals the Dramatic Reason Behind Taylor’s Bandaged Hand

No, Sheila didn’t shoot her again, but, the star explains, “My hand got mangled.”. Bold & Beautiful viewers are devoted… and very detail oriented! If you don’t believe us, just ask Krista Allen, whose eagle-eyed fans were quick to pick up on a little something extra — and concerning — they noticed in the recent scenes between her character, Taylor, and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s Steffy.
CELEBRITIES
soapoperanetwork.com

Marci Miller Exiting ‘Days of our Lives’ as Abigail Deveraux DiMera – SPOILERS

After playing the role of Abigail Deveraux DiMera off and on since 2016, actress Marci Miller is exiting “Days of our Lives.”. On the Friday, June 10 episode of the daytime series, the character was found dead by her husband, Chad (Billy Flynn), hours after the couple had made love. The circumstances behind Abby’s death will kick off a murder mystery arc involving multiple characters thought to be the culprit, including her uncle Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) who’s on an alcoholic bender and often can’t recall his actions, half-sister Gwen (Emily O’Brien) even though she’s currently in prison, and nemesis Leo (Greg Rikaart) who’s out for revenge against those who played a part in Craig (Kevin Spirtas) ultimately deciding not to marry him – Abby helped Sonny (Zach Tinker) and Chad in exposing Leo’s lies.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Married At First Sight 'twin bride' Sharon Marsh announces she's pregnant with her first child... before sharing whether she's having a boy or girl at gender reveal party

Married At First Sight bride Sharon Marsh is preparing to welcome her first child with longtime boyfriend Hal. And the couple hosted a gender reveal party on Sunday to announce whether they are having a son or daughter. Uploading a clip to her Instagram account, Sharon, 35, who was 'married'...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
soapoperanetwork.com

Tanner Novlan to Guest on ‘BOLD Live’

Now that Finn has been revealed to be very much alive after viewers of “The Bold and the Beautiful” were initially led to believe that the character had died following his being shot by his biological mother, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), portrayer Tanner Novlan will be on hand to discuss his return to the soap during the Friday, June 3 broadcast of “BOLD Live.”
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Young & Restless Alum Steps In As General Hospital’s Michael

As soap fans, we’re used to seeing familiar faces pop up in unexpected places. For example, Wally Kurth routinely bops back and forth between Salem and Port Charles so he can play Justin on Days of Our Lives and Ned on General Hospital. Sometimes, however, we’re caught off guard, especially when a temporary recast is involved.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street reveals new Todd Grimshaw story as he's drawn into bullying drama

Coronation Street spoilers ahead. Todd Grimshaw is about to become entangled in George Shuttleworth and Frank Bardsley's bullying drama. In upcoming Corrie scenes, after bumping into his high-school terroriser at The Rovers, George is adamant he won't forgive Frank for his past actions – so much so that he continually ignores him out on the cobbles.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Beyonce - Act 1: Renaissance (Album Thread)

Confirmed for July 29. It is said to be Part 1 of a two-part project. Hope this is Beyonce back at her best and just releasing good music. Her concept albums feel too forced these days and too much about trying to be a black goddess rather than a musician.
MUSIC

