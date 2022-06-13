Summer 2022 Hours and Programming at the War Memorial Recreation Center

This summer, the War Memorial Recreation Center, located at 1640 Cambridge St., will offer a variety of swimming classes for children and youth ages 18 months through 14. Adult offerings include Aqua Aerobics, IADO, Zumba, and Co-ed, Pick-up Volleyball.

Summer programming will run from Monday, June 27 through Friday, August 19. During this period, the War Memorial Recreation Center will be open Monday through Friday from 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Cambridge residents can register for summer programming beginning Wednesday, June 15 at 5:30 p.m. through the Recreation Division’s online registration system or by filling out a print application.

Non-residents can register for summer programming beginning Friday, June 17 at 5:30 p.m.

For class descriptions, rates, and registration information, view the War Memorial Summer 2022 Brochure.

From June 27 – August 19, the War Memorial Recreation Center will offer Family Swim and Adult Lap Swim Monday through Friday. View the Summer 2022 Pool Schedule.

For more information, view the War Memorial webpage.