Expect traffic impacts from community events taking place from June 18 to June 20

 4 days ago
Expect traffic impacts from road closures and community events taking place between Saturday, June 18, and Monday, June 20. These events include:

A Juneteenth Celebration will take place in Green Rose Heritage Park and on Harvard Street on Saturday, June 18, from noon to 5 p.m. The event, sponsored by the Margaret Fuller House, Cambridge Community Development Department, and Cambridge Arts Council, will include yoga in the park, storytelling, a black business market, food trucks, and a DJ.

Harvard Street will be closed between Windsor Street and Moore Street.

The Harvard Square Open Market takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday until October 30. The market features a mix or local artisans, artists, designers, and vintage dealers.

Church Street will be closed between Massachusetts Avenue and Brattle Street, but access with be retained from Massachusetts Avenue for the parking lot on Church Street opposite Palmer Street.

The Juneteenth Freedom Day Black Joy Parade, sponsored by the Cambridge Families of Color Coalition and the Mayor’s Office, will take place on Monday, June 20 at 9 a.m. The parade will start at City Hall, travel down Massachusetts Avenue, stop at 10 Pleasant Street to honor Chief Patrick Raymond, and continue down Western Avenue to Riverside Press Park. After the parade, live performances from youth will take place at Starlight Square in Central Square from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Note that the route has been updated to go down Western Avenue, rather than River Street).

Expect traffic impacts near Central Square along the route.

Porter Square Traffic Issues: There may also be ongoing traffic impacts in the Porter Square area due to median and overhead wire removal work. Click here to learn more.

The items above are not a comprehensive list of events taking place this weekend. Click here to learn about more Juneteenth events hosted by the City.

Cambridge is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, and part of the Boston metropolitan area as a major suburb of Boston. As of July 2019, it was the fifth most populous city in the state, behind Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and Lowell. According to the 2010 Census, the city's population was 105,162.

