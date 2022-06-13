Eversource Gas Partial Paving Beginning June 21

Beginning June 21st, weather permitting, Eversource Gas and their subcontractor will be performing partial roadway paving operations on several sections of street around the City. The roadway grinding operation at each location is expected take one day followed by paving of the roadway later that same week, or the following week (weather permitting). For a list of street sections to be paved, please see below.

Due to the nature of this work and the scale of each paving job, specific work dates on your street are not available. However, please be sure to watch for NO PARKING SIGNS, posted 24-hours in advance, which will indicate exact location and dates when work will take place. Residents who have vehicles parked in the project area will need to move them prior to 7AM.

List of Street Sections to be paved (please note, the entire street will not be re-paved, just a section within the limits listed):

• Olive Place (Montgomery – end)

• School St (Cherry St – Windsor St)

• Marvin Place (Columbia St – End)

• Stinson Ct (Alston St – dead end)

• Blackstone St (River St – end of Main)

• Spruce Ave (Holworthy-Cushing)

• Fifth St (Cambridge St – Rogers St)

• Inman St (Harvard St – Bishop Allen Dr)

• Norfolk St (Cambridge St – dead end)

• Sidney St (Erie – Putnam)

Information and Assistance

If you have any questions or need assistance you can contact Tom Sheehan, Eversource Supervisor, at 339-987-7364.