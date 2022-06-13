ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Street Feedback Survey Open Until June 24

The City of Cambridge is looking for community feedback on the Garden Street Safety Improvement Project, which will install separated bike lanes on Garden Street between Huron Avenue and Mason Street (near Cambridge Common) and improve safety for people walking at existing crosswalks. Take the survey here.

The survey specifically asks for feedback about existing bike facilities on Garden Street, safety at crosswalks, important parking and loading along the street, and current challenges navigating the street. The survey follows the project's first community meeting, which was held on May 24, 2022, and will close on Friday, June 24, 2022.

The installation of separated bike lanes on the street is required by the Cambridge City Council's Cycling Safety Ordinance. Separated bike lanes create space that is physically separated from cars, which improves safety and comfort for people biking. The addition of separated bike lanes also provides shorter crossing distances for pedestrians using crosswalks and encourages slow traffic speeds by visually narrowing the roadway width. Changes that could be included in this project include new pavement markings, traffic signal timing changes, new signs, and adding flex posts or other physical separators.

For more information on this project, visit the project website. The website has been updated to include the slides and a recording from the May 24 first community meeting, which provides an overview of the origins of the project and the types of changes being considered. The project's second community meeting will take place on Zoom on Tuesday, July 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Click here for more information on how to attend.

