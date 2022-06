Elon Musk has been sued for $258 billion over accusations he ran a pyramid scheme to promote the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Keith Johnson, an investor in Dogecoin who says he has lost money after investing in the cryptocurrency, accused Musk, his electric car company Tesla and space tourism company Space X of racketeering for promoting Dogecoin and driving up its price - only to then let the price tumble.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO