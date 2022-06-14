ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ronchetti fails to denounce violent extremist groups

By Ryan Lowery
Source New Mexico
Source New Mexico
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3202S8_0gAKeRZi00
Around 20 members of the Proud Boys and other groups held a demonstration in Albuquerque in Sept. 14, 2019, two days before President Trump went to neighboring Rio Rancho to speak. They were met with hundreds of protesters who held a dance party across the street. (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source NM)

During an unprecedented moment in American history Thursday night, television viewers witnessed prime-time congressional hearings probing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. A key focus of the presentation was involvement of members of alt-right extremist groups like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers.

One week before the prime-time hearing, Mark Ronchetti, the Republican candidate for New Mexico governor, was interviewed on a southern New Mexico talk show. When asked about these groups, he did not denounce them, and instead, he seemed to agree with the host’s opinion that these groups are unfairly criticized.

The comments were made on the weekday morning show Bee and the Breakfast Club on KWMW, an FM country music station that operates near Lovington, N.M., under the name W105. The station broadcasts across southeast New Mexico and parts of western Texas. The interview was also streamed live on Facebook.

Ronchetti appeared on the show while campaigning in the region ahead of the June 7 primary. Using a question submitted by a listener, Ronchetti was asked for his stance on the Three Percenters and Oath Keepers.

“I — I have no idea what that is,” Ronchetti said.

“They’re groups that get bad raps, kind of like the Proud Boys and some of these others,” one host replied. “They get treated, and bunched in, as extreme right-wing extremists, and that’s not the case. Just like any group, there are good and bad in anybody.”

Ronchetti then weighed in.

“Look, what we have right now in New Mexico — and we say this when we talk to groups all the time — we have a far-left in this country who seeks to demonize whoever they can,” Ronchetti said. “And this turns into one of these fights where we need to make sure that we get everybody pulling in the same direction.”

Last week, viewers of the House select committee’s first hearing saw several minutes of video footage that illustrated the brutality carried out on Jan. 6 by members of far-right extremist groups.

But footage of militia-style insurrectionists storming the Capitol and violently assaulting police officers was prevalent on TV since the day of the attack, long before the hearing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kGFqH_0gAKeRZi00
A pro-Trump mob breaks into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Congress held a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over incumbent Donald Trump. (Photo by Win McNamee / Getty Images)

The images remained in the minds of voters, and because it’s something voters are aware of, it’s something candidates should be aware of, said Jessica Feezell, an associate professor with the University of New Mexico’s political science department.

“Any political candidate, in the United States or in New Mexico, who says that they do not know who the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys and the Three Percenters are is either out of touch with public affairs and the news, or they’re not telling the truth,” Feezell said. “Either of those conditions are concerning in a gubernatorial candidate, regardless of party.”

Ronchetti’s campaign was contacted before the publication of this article. Following an email request for an interview, a spokesperson for Ronchetti’s campaign responded, seeking more information on what would be included. The scope of the article was detailed to Ronchetti’s campaign, but subsequent requests for an interview were ignored.

We will update this story if we hear back.

Kendall Witmer, a spokesperson for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s campaign, stated in an email that the governor previously spoke out against the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and that she denounces any groups that promote hate or violence.

“Let me be clear: Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham denounces these hate groups who seek to violate law and order, and spread dangerous conspiracy theories that threaten our democracy,” Witmer wrote. “There is no room in New Mexico for these groups nor for leaders who fail to condemn them and their hateful ideology fully.”

Feezell said that a candidate’s refusal to rebuke violent militia-style groups is morally concerning, but she also doesn’t see much of a political advantage in avoiding the subject, since most voters don’t share views espoused by these groups.

Defining extremism

The Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and Three Percenters are considered extremist groups by both the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center. The Canadian government has declared the Proud Boys and the Three Percenters terrorist entities.

Over the course of inquiries held by the congressional committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, six members and associates of the Three Percenters were indicted on conspiracy charges in the attack. Eleven members and associates of the Oath Keepers and five members of the Proud Boys were charged with seditious conspiracy.

During Thursday’s prime-time hearing, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), the committee’s chairman, detailed how members of the Proud Boys “instigated the first breach of the Capitol” on Jan. 6 in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

Thompson said the Proud Boys “promote white supremacist beliefs and have engaged in violence with people they view as their political enemies.” He called the Oath Keepers “a group of armed, anti-government extremists.”

In March 2020, Daniel Logan Mock, 33 at the time, was criminally charged for threatening Gov. Lujan Grisham’s life on Facebook. According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque in 2020, FBI agents had been monitoring Mock since 2019 after he posted “threatening comments” and anti-government ideologies on the Oath Keepers’ Facebook page.

Mock pleaded guilty to two counts of interstate transmission of threatening communication. He was sentenced to 14 months in prison.

A history of threats and convictions

The Oath Keepers gained national attention in 2014 after armed members of the group traveled to rural Clark County, Nevada, to support cattle rancher Cliven Bundy in a standoff with agents from the Bureau of Land Management over grazing rights. In 2016, the group stated on its website that if Hillary Clinton were to win the presidential election, the result would cause “outright civil war.” The group later called on members to visit polling locations to look for signs of voter fraud during the 2016 election.

The Three Percenters gained national attention after four members of a separate militia group in Georgia were indicted for plotting to attack several cities with the deadly ricin toxin in 2011. The attack was inspired by a self-published novel written by Three Percenters’ co-founder Michael Vanderboegh. The book chronicles a war between an Alabama militia and the federal government over gun control.

Members of the Three Percenters also attended the white supremacist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017. Additionally, the FBI determined that two of the six men indicted in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 were members of the Three Percenters.

The violent minority

Feezell said she hasn’t seen polling specific to New Mexico on the number of people who belong to an anti-government, militia-style group, but she said membership in these groups is the minority of any population. And while a violent minority greatly tested the limits of this nation’s governing foundation, most Americans view the actions of these groups as antithetical to the democratic principles the country was built on.

“Everyone would be really well-served to recognize what would happen if we lost rule of law and regard for the Constitution, and a lot of our very trusted and established institutions,” Feezell said. “I don’t think anybody would be more comfortable or happier without those things.”

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

The GOP Just Tested Its ‘Scary’ Plan to Steal the 2024 Election

David Clements never made a secret of his plans to corrupt American democracy. “Fraud exists in every county. The [voting] machines have been skewing results for years, and skimming from candidates,” Clements wrote on his hugely popular Telegram channel in January. “The opportunity to get three votes from MAGA-friendly county commissioners to get rid of machines is staggering. No more bottlenecks.”
OTERO COUNTY, NM
kunm.org

Resources for those impacted by COVID-19

Acronyms: Centers for Disease Control (CDC); New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH); World Health Organization (WHO) CDC Personal Health Assessment Hub (Symptoms, Treatment, FAQs) CDC About COVID-19. WHO COVID-19 Hub. NM & Federal Guidance:. CDC COVID-19 Home Page. New Mexico Department of Environment Rapid Response Outbreak reports. NM Notify (mobile...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

New Mexico reaches $32 million settlement over 2015 mine spill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico and the U.S. government have reached. a $32 million settlement to address claims stemming from a 2015 mine. spill that polluted rivers in three western states. Gov. Michelle Lujan. Grisham and other state officials announced the agreement Thursday. The. spill released 3 million...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Nevada State
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
KRQE News 13

$3M navigator grant to help unemployed New Mexicans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is getting nearly $3 million to expand unemployment benefits to marginalized communities. The Department of Justice awarded New Mexico a Navigator Grant worth $2.5 million. The grant is going to be used to expand and support unemployment insurance benefits to marginalized communities in the state. New Mexico was one of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Source New Mexico

Biden directs federal agencies to protect LGBTQI+ rights under attack in GOP-led states

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday aiming to curtail conversion therapy, expand health care access and promote safe learning for LGBTQI+ people. The order is meant to counter laws in Republican-led states that restrict the rights of LGBTQI+ kids and their families. A senior administration official referenced Texas and Florida as two states where LGGTQI+ youth “have their rights under attack.”
FLORIDA STATE
ladailypost.com

New Mexico Counties Elects New Board Leadership

SANTA FE — During the New Mexico Counties Board of Directors meeting Thursday, held during the New Mexico Counties 85th Annual Conference in Albuquerque, the Board elected new leadership. They assumed their responsibilities upon adjournment of the Board meeting and annual conference. The new officers of New Mexico Counties...
EDDY COUNTY, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cliven Bundy
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Hillary Clinton
KRQE News 13

The debate over New Mexico Hydrogen hub deepens

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is considering becoming home to a federally sponsored hydrogen hub. Proponents argue that it’s a way to move the state away from fossil fuels. However, some members of the public decry the proposals. The latest legislative hearing highlights the intensity of the debate. State officials and residents have been talking […]
POLITICS
knau.org

Ancient remains of 26 Indigenous people to be returned to Arizona and New Mexico tribes

The Museum of Indian Arts and Culture plans to return the ancient remains of more than two dozen Indigenous people to local tribes. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the bone fragments were unearthed in downtown Santa Fe underneath the Palace of the Governors. The remains are those of adults, teens, young children and infants. They were found during excavations conducted between 1962 and 1975.
ARIZONA STATE
elpasoinc.com

Farming history in New Mexico

People have been farming and growing food in New Mexico for more than 3,000 years. And since 1998, New Mexicans and others have been able to enjoy exhibits and programs focused on the area’s ancient and more recent history at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum. On...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Groups#2016 Election#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#American#Republican
MSNBC

New Mexico county gives Trump-inspired fascism a test run

UPDATE (June 15, 2022 7:02 p.m. ET): This story has been updated to reflect the New Mexico Supreme Court's ruling on Wednesday ordering the Otero County Board of Commissioners to certify the June 7 primary election results by June 17. A New Mexico county run by Donald Trump loyalists is...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
kdll.org

How New Mexico is learning to live with the megadrought

The American West hasn’t seen a drought like the one its experiencing now in more than 1,200 years. In New Mexico, it’s fueled early, recording-breaking wildfires. “When I first became State Engineer in 2003, we used to around 4 million acre feet of water a year,” John D’Antonio, New Mexico’s former top water official, says.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Supreme Court upholds life sentence for Nehemiah Griego

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The New Mexico Supreme Court on Thursday has upheld the life sentence for convicted murderer Nehemiah Griego. In 2013 Griego shot and killed his parents and three younger siblings when he was 15 years old. Griego was initially sentenced as a juvenile. However, before he got...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRQE News 13

New Mexico bartender named top 15 in the nation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the best bartenders in the nation is right here in New Mexico. After being crowned one of the top 15 in the country, a Santa Fe bartender is competing this weekend to hopefully be crowned the best in the nation and move on to global competition. If it has to […]
SANTA FE, NM
Daniella Cressman

Northern New Mexico Is Facing a Flood Threat

In San Miguel and Mora County, residents are warned that they may need to evacuate sooner than later in the case of floods. "Sandbags are piling up in Mora. Crews are building temporary flood barriers est of Las Vegas, and San Miguel and Mora county officials are warnings residents to ready to evacuate at a moment's notice." —Theresa Davis.
MORA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico June 17 – June 23

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 17 – June 23 around New Mexico. June 17-19 – Summertime in Old Town – Plan to visit Historic Old Town this weekend and enjoy free, live, and local entertainment. For the full entertainment schedule, visit the city’s website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Source New Mexico

Source New Mexico

New Mexico State
2K+
Followers
829
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

Source New Mexico is an independent, nonprofit news organization that shines a light on governments, policies and public officials so you get the information you need to make choices — about yourself, your family, your neighborhoods and communities. Through a lens of public health and equity, we’ll bring you original news reporting along with analysis and opinion. We’re your source for unflinching coverage of COVID response and health care, access to education, tribal affairs, climate change and industrial regulation, police accountability, criminal legal reform, the impacts of immigration policies and more from across the region. Source NM is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Source NM retains full editorial independence.

 https://sourcenm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy