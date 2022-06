Oregon Housing and Community Services submitted an Action Plan for ReOregon to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Wednesday, June 8. The ReOregon program will provide new resources to help survivors of the 2020 Labor Day Fires who have not yet been able to rebuild or find safe, affordable homes, according to a press release. The program will likely launch late this year or in early 2023.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO