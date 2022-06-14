CITY OF TAMPA CELEBRATES NATIONAL WASTE AND RECYCLING WORKERS WEEK

The City of Tampa Department of Solid Waste and Environmental Program Management, as well as other cities nationwide, is celebrating National Waste and Recycling Workers Week from June 13 to June 18.

The women and men of Tampa's Solid Waste Department keep our neighborhoods and environment clean and safe all year by collecting, processing, filtering, and recycling 400,000 tons of garbage yearly.

Since the early 1900s, garbage disposal has been a priority for the health and safety of communities; although the work is often overlooked. This week gives the much deserved appreciation to solid waste workers throughout the country.

Tampa’s Solid Waste employees are critical to the health and welfare of our community and residents. Whether it's providing debris removal services after natural disasters, or restoring right-of-ways after city sanctioned events.

The City of Tampa Department of Solid Waste and Environmental Program Management employs 266 staff members whose efforts keep our community clean by providing safe and efficient solid waste collection and disposal services while safely converting the byproduct (solid waste) into a renewable source of energy.

Tampa’s residents and businesses are encouraged to take a moment to show our dedicated waste and recycling workers how much they are appreciated. We encourage residents through social media to display signs, share positive stories, wave hello, or send greetings.

For more information on Waste and Recycling Workers Week visit www.wasterecyclingworkersweek.org

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Marla Spence-Howell

City of Tampa Solid Waste Department

813-610-2118 (call or text)