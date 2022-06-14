ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

CITY OF TAMPA CELEBRATES NATIONAL WASTE AND RECYCLING WORKERS WEEK

Tampa, Florida
2 days ago
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09tWGN_0gAKV5A400

The City of Tampa Department of Solid Waste and Environmental Program Management, as well as other cities nationwide, is celebrating National Waste and Recycling Workers Week from June 13 to June 18.

The women and men of Tampa's Solid Waste Department keep our neighborhoods and environment clean and safe all year by collecting, processing, filtering, and recycling 400,000 tons of garbage yearly.

Since the early 1900s, garbage disposal has been a priority for the health and safety of communities; although the work is often overlooked. This week gives the much deserved appreciation to solid waste workers throughout the country.

Tampa’s Solid Waste employees are critical to the health and welfare of our community and residents. Whether it's providing debris removal services after natural disasters, or restoring right-of-ways after city sanctioned events.

The City of Tampa Department of Solid Waste and Environmental Program Management employs 266 staff members whose efforts keep our community clean by providing safe and efficient solid waste collection and disposal services while safely converting the byproduct (solid waste) into a renewable source of energy.

Tampa’s residents and businesses are encouraged to take a moment to show our dedicated waste and recycling workers how much they are appreciated. We encourage residents through social media to display signs, share positive stories, wave hello, or send greetings.

For more information on Waste and Recycling Workers Week visit www.wasterecyclingworkersweek.org

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Marla Spence-Howell

City of Tampa Solid Waste Department

813-610-2118 (call or text)

ospreyobserver.com

Survey Open For South Hillsborough Pipeline Routes

Tampa Bay Water is seeking input from Hillsborough County residents on its South Hillsborough Pipeline. The utility is building this new pipeline to meet the increasing water demands of southern Hillsborough County. Residents can visit www.tampabaywater.org/shp to complete a short survey to provide input on the three routes under consideration. The survey opened today, June 14, and closes on Friday, July 8. Residents may also sign up for a telephone town hall meeting for Tuesday, July 12 to provide input.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
tampa.gov

Lane Closure on W Tampa Bay Blvd between North Armenia Avenue and North Tampania Avenue

Beginning at 9am today, the outside eastbound lane on W Tampa Bay Blvd between North Armenia Avenue and North Tampania Avenue. will be closed while the Tampa Water Department conducts maintenance on the water distribution system. Barricades and signs will be located in the area to assist with rerouting and traffic flow. Please consider alternate routes and use caution when driving in the area. Modifications to lane closures may be necessary during the course of the work.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida

