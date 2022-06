The salary that Abbie Chatfield is receiving to appear as a judge on season four of The Masked Singer has been revealed to be a whopping $100,000. The impressive figure was revealed by gossip publication So Dramatic!, however, it’s reported to be only a fifth of what her fellow judge, Mel B of the Spice Girls, is receiving. The same publication has stated that the former ‘Say You’ll Be There’ singer is being paid $500,000 to appear as a judge on the show.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO