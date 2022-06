Today’s deals are pretty exciting, as they will help you to save tons of money on some of the best products available on the market, starting with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, which is now available for $1,149 after receiving a very compelling 32 percent discount that will get you $550.99 savings. This model has a 13.5-inch Pixel Sense touchscreen display that supports pen input. You also get an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and a long-lasting battery that will keep you working throughout the day.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 HOURS AGO