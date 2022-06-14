Joe on second Jan. 6 hearing: The people testifying were closest to Trump

CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin reacts after Steve Bannon, who once served as former President Donald Trump’s chief strategist, threatened Attorney General Merrick Garland in response to the January 6 committee hearings.
The FBI arrested Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley on Thursday and charged him with four misdemeanors for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. In the past, Kelley, a Republican, had acknowledged attending the protests, but the arrest came after video footage and photographic evidence emerged showing the 40-year-old real estate agent breaching the Capitol and repeatedly waving the crowd into the building.
Hours after the Jan. 6 committee said it had uncovered evidence that former President Donald Trump was at the center of the conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election, Trump lashed out at the panel’s primetime presentation. In posts Friday on his fledgling social media platform Truth Social, Trump downplayed...
The chairman of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol told reporters Monday that the panel will not make any criminal referral of former President Donald Trump or anyone else to the Justice Department -- a claim that met swift pushback from members of the panel.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s choice of words has gotten him into trouble on several occasions. Indeed, the California Republican might’ve even become Speaker of the House had he not accidentally told the truth about his party’s Benghazi committee. But if we were creating a greatest hits...
Former impeachment manager Representative Jason Crow (D-CO) joins Andrea Mitchell with his reaction to the second day of the January 6 Committee’s public hearings. “The most important takeaway for me is the depths and the breadth of the depravity and the leadership failure of the Trump administration,” says Crow. “It is absolutely astonishing to me that Bill Barr and all these other people under oath when they're being deposed, will say things that they didn't say over the four year course of the Trump presidency.”June 14, 2022.
