ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden to visit Saudi Arabia in first presidential visit

By Justin Boggs
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34JYL6_0gAJua8k00

After weeks of speculation, the White House confirmed Tuesday that President Joe Biden will visit Saudi Arabia as part of his first presidential trip to the Middle East.

Biden is slated to attend the Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council July 13-16 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He will also visit Israel and the West Bank.

The announcement comes after Biden called Saudi Arabia a “pariah” state during the primaries leading to the 2020 presidential election. Biden’s comments as a candidate came nearly a year after Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated. Prince Mohammed bin Salman admitted he had some responsibility for Khashoggi’s killing.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday the White House was planning the trip, but the visit was not confirmed.

“And so, in this -- in this particular case, if this were to happen or when we are ready to announce, if and when we are ready to announce, it’s -- it’s -- would be about -- about diplomacy -- leading through diplomacy to bring stability to the Middle East region, which he has talked about himself,” she said.

Biden’s visit comes as gas prices reach $5 a gallon in the U.S. According to federal data, Saudi Arabia is the world’s second-largest producer of oil. The U.S. is the top producer of oil.

“The President looks forward to outlining his affirmative vision for U.S. engagement in the region over the coming months and years,” Jean-Pierre said following the announcement.”

The Saudi Arabian government said Biden will meet bin Salman during the presidential visit. The White House has not confirmed this detail.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia looks forward to welcoming President Biden and defining the next chapters of our partnership. At a time of global challenges related to the global economy, health, climate and international conflict, the partnership between our two countries is as critical as ever to the promotion of peace, prosperity and stability around the world," Saudi Arabia's U.S. embassy said in a statement.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNBC

Trump's Air Force One paint scheme scrapped by Biden

Trump, who left office in January 2021, wanted to change it to red, white and blue. The Air Force determined the design would create too much heat for the presidential aircraft, a U.S. official said on Friday. The Biden administration will scrap a paint scheme for Air Force One proposed...
POTUS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses His Candidate For The 2024 Presidential Election

Elon Musk claims his atypical side. His detractors may say they have "Musk fatigue", but the richest man in the world seems not to listen to them. The closer we get to November's midterm elections, the more they're going to have to get used to hearing Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer speak out about politics and the candidates he supports.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Washington Examiner

Did Putin wait until Biden became president to invade Ukraine?

DID PUTIN WAIT UNTIL BIDEN BECAME PRESIDENT TO INVADE UKRAINE? In the days after Russia attacked Ukraine, there was a lot of talk among Republicans that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded had Donald Trump still been president. Trump was so difficult to predict, so impulsive, so impetuous, the thinking went, that Putin would not have risked a massive U.S. response under Trump. "The sheer unpredictability of Trump, his anger at being defied or disrespected, his willingness to take the occasional big risk (the Soleimani strike), all had to make Putin frightened or wary of him in a way that he simply isn't of Joe Biden," National Review editor Rich Lowry tweeted.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudi Arabian#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Washington Post#The White House
The Atlantic

Biden Is Right About Saudi Arabia

I regret to inform you that Joe Biden is right to go to Saudi Arabia. Biden’s planned visit to the kingdom represents a determination to both rationalize the amount of attention we pay to the region and formulate a foreign policy that works on behalf of the American middle class. But it is not going to make anyone happy in the near term, and it is going to cost him precious political capital with his own party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden's approval rating now dead even with Trump at COVID-19 nadir

President Joe Biden registered his lowest approval rating since entering the White House, according to a new poll. As of Wednesday, just 39% of the 2,000 registered voters surveyed by Morning Consult said they approved of Biden, down a full 14 points from a poll conducted between June 4 and 7 last year. Fifty-eight percent currently disapprove of Biden's performance as president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Country
Saudi Arabia
NBC News

Inside a Biden White House adrift

WASHINGTON — Faced with a worsening political predicament, President Joe Biden is pressing aides for a more compelling message and a sharper strategy while bristling at how they’ve tried to stifle the plain-speaking persona that has long been one of his most potent assets. Biden is rattled by...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy