Why Qatar is unbeatable for luxury travel

By Ulrike Lemmin-Woolfrey
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a destination that adds glitz and luxury to your city break, the small Gulf state of Qatar and its capital Doha have it all. It takes the best aspects of middle eastern travel and packages them together with no expenses spared, for a sumptuous experience around every corner....

Marriot To Open Its First Luxurious Adults-Only All-Inclusive Resort in Punta Cana This Summer

Marriott International is recalibrating its strategy, aiming to increase its presence in the higher-priced super-luxury resort market in the Caribbean. The global hotel brand announced last Thursday that it is teaming up with Sanctuary Cap Cana to debut Marriott’s first all-inclusive resort in Punta Cana. Named Sanctuary Cap Cana, the Luxury Adult All-Inclusive Resort is an extension of The Luxury Collection brand in the Dominican Republic. The new resort is expected to open in the summer of 2022 under The Luxury Collection brand.
See Aruba in just one day on this beachy road trip

Aruba may be a small island, but that doesn't mean it's not meant to explore with a one-of-a-kind day trip ©Steve Photography/Shutterstock. Aruba is beautiful but small: at just 32km (20 miles) long and 10km (6 miles) across its widest point, a road trip around the island is probably the furthest thing from your mind when you're planning a trip.
The Most Luxurious Villas to Book Around the World in 2022, According to Travel Experts

After a long two years, global air travel is rebounding — fast — as travelers are looking to make up for lost time. That could look like finally booking a delayed honeymoon, jetting off on an active adventure, or embarking on a multi-generational trip. If you're looking to splurge, or just want more space for your entire crew, consider booking a villa, where you'll have everything you need to kickstart your relaxation as soon as you walk through the door.
My 9 Favorite Beaches To Experience In Turks And Caicos

Back when I started covering the islands as contributing editor for the now-defunct Caribbean Travel & Life magazine, Turks & Caicos Islands was typically lumped with the Bahama Islands, more like a sidebar or afterthought than a destination of its own. In the meantime, during the last couple of decades, TCI, as locals shorthand it, quietly kept its natural beauty and treasures something of an inside secret only the intrepid discovered. It developed slowly and thoughtfully to become the exclusive destination it is today.
The best sustainable tourism experiences in Greece

Greece is looking to preserve the country’s natural beauty in times of extraordinary numbers of visitors and longer stays © Cara-Foto / Shutterstock. Greece has always been one of the world’s most popular destinations, and the gradual growth of tourism over the decades have made both the state and the industry conscious of its environmental impact. Now the country is at the forefront of the effort to tackle the environmental challenges of contemporary travel.
Dubrovnik on a budget: 12 ways to keep your Croatian kuna in your pocket

Do more, spend less: here's how to make the most of Dubrovnik without going broke © Melissa Tse / Getty Images. Known as "the pearl of the Adriatic" – and King’s Landing to Game of Thrones fans – Dubrovnik is the single most popular destination in Croatia. The high demand for this famously pretty town is reflected in its prices, which tend to be higher than elsewhere in the country.
The No. 1 Hotel Amenity People Love Might Surprise You

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. It’s not free breakfast, a kitchen or free parking. While those are the silver, bronze and runner-up winners of travelers' most beloved hotel amenities, the No. 1 hotel amenity this summer might come as a surprise — a pool. That’s according...
All about the Algarve: here are the top things to do

The Algarve brims with activities – such as kayaking by the Ponta da Piedade rock formations – though visitors might enjoy doing nothing at all in this beautiful part of the world © Vladimir Korostyshevskiy / Shutterstock. The sunny beaches of the Algarve make the perfect backdrop...
Chasing legends in Greece’s stunning Peloponnese

The Peloponnese embodies all the tangible and abstract elements that make up Greece © K. Vergas / Courtesy of Greek National Tourism Organization. Multiply everything a typical Greek island has to offer travelers, add some, and there will still be more to experience and enjoy at the Peloponnese. This...
Hoka to Launch First Global Advertising Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Hoka, the buzzy running shoe brand, may be approaching $1 billion in sales, but it has never had a global advertising campaign. That will change on June 15 when the brand launches Fly Human Fly.More from WWDThey Are Wearing: Spring in New YorkPat Cleveland Preforms At Manolo Blahnik Summer PartyRoyal Ascot's Whimsical & Flamboyant Hats of 2022 The campaign is tied to the launch of the Mach 5 road running shoe, which comes out on the same day and was created to encourage consumers to “take flight to new heights,” the company said. Fly Human Fly includes...
Experience the allure of Marseille, for less

It doesn’t cost much to explore historic, atmospheric Marseille neighborhoods like Le Panier on foot © Marcus Lindstrom / iStockphoto / Getty Images. With groundbreaking museums and world-class restaurants, Marseille offers plenty of opportunities to splash out. Yet it’s also a city that can be felt and experienced for very little.
Auberge Resorts Collection Unleashes a World of Curiosity and Adventure with New Family Programming This Summer

Auberge family vacations spark joy and connectivity for travelers of all ages with the company's family-friendly and kids-only experiences. MILL VALLEY, Calif. , June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auberge Resorts Collection is celebrating summer across all properties with adventure, exploration and education as the mainstays of the luxury experience curated for guests of all generations. With new kids camps and family experiences, each of the company's one-of-a-kind hotels, resorts and residences offer a home base for the whole family to reconnect and create lasting memories through travel. From snorkeling in the turquoise waters of Mexico's Riviera Maya, to locally-inspired cooking classes in the tropical forests of Costa Rica, and alfresco art classes in the world-class art capital of Santa Fe, N.M., the new experiences encourage kids to get outdoors and explore each destination's natural surroundings, unique history and culture. Auberge Resorts Collection's great family vacations are designed for spending time together while providing the freedom for everyone to indulge in their own unique interests. In addition to programming just for kids and teens, parents are encouraged to prioritize their well-being this summer with tailored wellness treatments, as well as sessions on movement and mindfulness.
First photos revealed of the £250million megayacht by luxury hotel group Ritz-Carlton, which will launch in August boasting 149 suites and food by a three-Michelin-star chef

The first photographs have been revealed of the hotly-anticipated £250million (€290million/$300million) megayacht by luxury hotel group Ritz-Carlton. Interior images of the 623ft (189m) vessel, christened Evrima, reveal the exquisite standards guests can expect, with slick contemporary furnishings offering a five-star-hotel feel. Two images showcase the ship's 'grand suite',...
