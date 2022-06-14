Carolina Panthers 2022 mandatory ninicamp preview | Locked On Panthers

Incoming UNC basketball freshman guard Seth Trimble was part of Team USA’s U18 team that is fresh off of a gold medal at the FIBA Americas Championship over the weekend. The team went 6-0 in the event and Trimble was a critical member of the roster. Trimble averaged 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists, while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor in six games. In the title game, Trimble had six points, four assists, and two steals. His best game was 16 points in the semi-finals against Argentina. Throughout the event, Trimble showcased his athleticism and flashed the potential he has and what he can bring to the North Carolina backcourt immediately. Trimble is expected to arrive in Chapel Hill this week. Below are his full highlights from the FIBA Americas Championship. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO