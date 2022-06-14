ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Carolina Panthers 2022 mandatory ninicamp preview | Locked On Panthers

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobbie Anderson made waves posting a...

ClutchPoints

Lions add Cam Newton’s former weapon to play with Jameson Williams, TJ Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions signed former Michigan Wolverine standout wide receiver Devin Funchess. According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Lions are going to be moving Funchess over to tight end. That move seems to make a lot of sense, considering his size and skill set. Lions announced they have signed former University […] The post Lions add Cam Newton’s former weapon to play with Jameson Williams, TJ Hockenson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs injury, absence updates from first day of mandatory minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their three-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday with nearly full attendance from their 90-man offseason roster. Several players were absent from practice as first reported to KSHB-TV’s Aaron Ladd. The most notable players were LT Orlando Brown Jr., DE Frank Clark, WR Justyn Ross and CB Rashad Fenton. Brown and Clark were both absent from OTAs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Transfer target Pete Nance set to visit UNC

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are hoping to make one more addition to their roster for the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season. After missing out on Baylor’s Matthew Mayer, the Tar Heels have turned their focus to Northwestern’s Pete Nance who withdrew from the NBA draft and announced he was transferring. While Nance’s recruitment in the portal has been quiet, Inside Carolina is reporting that the Tar Heels will get a visit from Nance this week. Here is what IC wrote on the news reported by national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi: The 6-11 forward is expected to take an official visit...
NBA
Robbie Anderson
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte won’t host the Army-Navy game

Charlotte didn’t make the cut to host future Army-Navy football games. Neither did fellow finalist Orlando, and these were the only two locations in the Southeast. Bank of America Stadium would have served as Charlotte’s venue for the game. Why it matters: The game, which has been played 122 times, has never taken place in the […] The post Charlotte won’t host the Army-Navy game appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Bengals Players Leaving Door Open for Possible Larry Ogunjobi Return

Could Larry Ogunjobi return to the Bengals this season?. After tallying seven sacks and making key plays for Cincinnati throughout the 2021 campaign, Ogunjobi agreed to a four-year, $40 million contract with the Bears that was ultimately voided when he failed his physical. The 28-year-old is still on the free...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Seth Trimble highlights from USA Basketball

Incoming UNC basketball freshman guard Seth Trimble was part of Team USA’s U18 team that is fresh off of a gold medal at the FIBA Americas Championship over the weekend. The team went 6-0 in the event and Trimble was a critical member of the roster. Trimble averaged 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists, while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor in six games. In the title game, Trimble had six points, four assists, and two steals. His best game was 16 points in the semi-finals against Argentina. Throughout the event, Trimble showcased his athleticism and flashed the potential he has and what he can bring to the North Carolina backcourt immediately. Trimble is expected to arrive in Chapel Hill this week. Below are his full highlights from the FIBA Americas Championship. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

