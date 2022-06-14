ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE DOWNTOWN CHICAGO TORNADO ALARM HAS THE INTERNET GOING WILD

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tornado warning was issued for Chicago, Cicero and Schaumburg on Monday evening as torrential rain, high winds, and thunder and lightning battered the area. The warning was in effect until approximately 7:15 p.m. Monday, according to an alert. Residents throughout the city reported hearing tornado sirens going off....

Comments / 24

2024 POTUS
2d ago

That's actually the alarm for woke democrats to arm up, if/ when Trump wins this next election.

Reply
7
Sweetness Te
2d ago

Be more worried if you heard the trumpet sounds. That's when you want to be ready💯

Reply(3)
14
 

reporterwings.com

After record heat, storms expected to cool down Chicago area

After two days of record high temperatures, Chicagoland will see scattered storms that will bring rain and strong winds to the area Wednesday night. Brian Leatherwood, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chicago, said winds of up to 60 mph are expected with the incoming storms. “When you hear...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Chicago Got So Hot Wednesday It Broke A 28-Year Record For The High Temperature

CHICAGO — The city reached a record-breaking 96 degrees Wednesday — but this week’s heat wave is finally waning. The city’s seen temperatures in the high 90s every day this week, but it’s often felt warmer than 100 degrees and been very humid. At points Monday, it even felt as hot as 105 degrees at O’Hare Airport, where the city’s official temperature is recorded, according to National Weather Service data.
CHICAGO, IL
natureworldnews.com

Intense Storm Leaves 600,000 Homes with Power Outage

The Windy City was slammed with an intense storm that unleashed strong winds, heavy rains, and the potential for a tornado during the same week when Chicago was also dealing with scorching heat. The National Weather Service decided to undertake damage surveys on Tuesday to determine whether or not a tornado struck.
CHICAGO, IL
olive92.com

Supercell thunderstorm rips through Chicago with 90 mph gusts, tearing roof from building

The National Weather Service sent survey crews to the Schaumburg area Tuesday to confirm whether or not a tornado had touched down the night before. As of late afternoon, a survey team was still investigating possible tornado damage in and around Bellwood —a western suburb where wind during Monday evening’s supercell thunderstorm ripped off the roof of an apartment building, displacing 30 families but injuring no one.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Excessive Heart Warning in place until 8:00 p.m.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Excessive Heat Warning stays in place until 8:00 p.m.According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, sunset is 8:29 p.m.Tracking Wednesday night's cold front, the highest threat for severe weather is well to our northwest, especially into Wisconsin. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted an area from eastern Iowa, the northwest corner of Illinois, and into Wisconsin that will likely become a tornado watch soon. Storms will fire along this cold front rest of Wednesday and Wednesday evening.By the time storms reach our area, they will interact with our steamy air mass. Keeping a storm threat in our area from 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. until between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. Even though they are expected to be in somewhat of a weakening phase, we still could have strong or severe thunderstorms. The actual front crosses our area around daybreak allowing a less humid air mass to settle in for the weekend.TONIGHT: Showers and storms. Gusty winds. Low 72.THURSDAY: Sunny and not so steamy. High 91.FRIDAY: Sunny. High 81.
CHICAGO, IL
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Italian Restaurants In Chicago, Illinois

There are lots of things that go into planning a visit to Chicago, Illinois. You have to look for the best hotels, fun family activities to explore, and restaurants for you to grab a bite to eat at. You also need to set aside some money and look for flight arrangements. It may take you months to plan the perfect vacation. Since you have many things to plan, we’ll help you out a little bit by giving you a list of the top 10 Italian restaurants in Chicago starting with number 10.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

A Severe Storm Came Through Chicago Last Night: Here’s What To Know

A tornado warning and severe storm left 40K Chicago residents without power, damaging their homes, and trees littering the road. While Chicago residents were alerted to a tornado warning, the storm was later categorized as a supercell thunderstorm. The storm traveled in from west to east, traveling over 100 miles and moving from Elgin over to Lake Michigan. With 90-mile-per-hour winds and tornado-like conditions last night, Chicago got a taste of intense summer storms as hail fell in heavy disarray. Flash floods last night have now caused a series of fallen trees and downed power lines along with residential damage across the city.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Over 38,000 ComEd customers impacted by outages due to severe storms Monday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Severe storms passed through the Chicago area Monday night leaving residents without power. Over 38,000 ComEd customers are currently impacted by the outages. Nearly 500 ComEd crews are working to restore power before temperatures heat up to nearly 100 degrees. The Chicago area is under an Excessive Heat Warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday. "It's a race against the clock and the sun, but we are trying to get those restored as quickly as we can," Shannon Breymaier, ComEd spokesperson, told CBS 2.    Breymaier said most of the outages are due to high winds during the storm. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person on wave runner crashes into boat on Lake Michigan in Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago police released video Tuesday of a person on a wave runner not following the rules of the water. The CPD Marine Unit tweeted out a video showing what could happen on Lake Michigan if you’re being reckless. The video shows a person on a wave runner...
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Strong Supercell Thunderstorm Monday: NWS Confirms Tornado In Suburbs Monday Night

The National Weather Service is confirming that a tornado hit the Chicago area earlier this week. An EF-0 tornado touched down in the Roselle area Monday as a supercell storm swept through the region. The funnel cloud packed winds of 80 miles per hour, but only tree damage was caused by the tornado. The storm led to power outages. As of last night, just over 63-hundred ComED customers remain without service.
ROSELLE, IL
97ZOK

Hidden Tropical-Like Beach in Illinois with Beautiful Blue Water

If you just can't swing the flights and hotel costs for a Caribbean beach vacation this summer, this beach will be a very satisfying substitute for your entire family. Sand under your feet and blue water are all you really need to start purging your brain of work and life stress. Throw in a blue sky, sunlight, a light breeze, and some good reggae music and you'd swear that you just left Illinois for the Bahamas.
ILLINOIS STATE
Block Club Chicago

Tornado Warning In Effect For Chicago Monday Night

CHICAGO — A tornado warning has been issued for Chicago, Cicero and Schaumburg Monday evening as torrential rain, high winds, and thunder and lightning batter the area. The warning is in effect until at least 7:15 p.m. Monday, according to an alert. Residents throughout the city reported hearing tornado sirens going off.
CHICAGO, IL

