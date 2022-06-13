ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Have a Magical Summer at This Beautiful Seashell Airbnb in Austin, Texas

By Tommy Paradise
95.5 KLAQ
95.5 KLAQ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All of us want to relax by the beach sometimes. For some, it might be all the time. Personally, a beach trip now and again wouldn't be frowned upon - that's for sure. Some of us, myself included, can't make that treasured trip to be ocean-side. Which is a sad thought...

klaq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

9 Essential Soul Food Specialists in Austin

The term “soul food” didn’t come about until the 1960s, but Black Southern cuisine has been filling stomachs and warming hearts since long before that. While it is generally agreed that not all Southern food is soul food, all soul food is Southern. But, sadly, for us in Austin, we’ve been losing a lot of the longtime stalwarts of Black comfort food. In the time we started putting together this list, two of our old-time favorites, Sassy's Vegetarian Soul FOOD and Country Boyz Fixins (still offering catering) had to shutter their Austin doors. So, with Emancipation Day right around the corner, we especially want to highlight some of our favorite spots that serve world-class sweet potato biscuits, peach cobblers, skillet cornbread, collard greens, and more.
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Emma Long Metropolitan Park

Throw on your swimsuit and hang out on the shores of Lake Austin at Emma Long Metropolitan Park! The park features boat ramps, designated swimming areas, picnic tables, and campsites. It’s generally a great place to take the family and cool off!. It’s open 7 days a week, 365...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Forest, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Marble Falls, TX
austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things To Do in Austin this Weekend: June 16-20

Sad about missing Sundance earlier this year? You’re in luck—the Austin Film Society is proudly presenting its annual Short Film Tour this weekend. Seven highlighted shorts from the famed fest will be presented in succession, following characters from football fans to crane operators to New York City comedians. Learn more about the lineup here. June 16-20, times vary, 6259 Middle Fiskville Road.
AUSTIN, TX
Refinery29

A Week In Austin, TX, On A $77,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: an e-commerce marketer who makes $77,000 per year and spends some of her...
AUSTIN, TX
tribeza.com

8 Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth in Austin

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day federal troops came to Galveston to take control of Texas and ensure that all slaves were freed. The day came more than two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation and more than one month after the end of the Civil War. Recognized as the day that slavery effectively ended in the U.S., Texas was the first state to commemorate Juneteenth as a state holiday, starting in 1979. Now memorialized as a federal holiday, many events will be held across Austin to celebrate the significance of the historic date.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man And Nature
mycurlyadventures.com

Sleep in a Cabin on a Cliff in the TX Hill Country at the Retreat on the Hill

Situated on the tallest hilltop in the area, the Retreat on the Hill offers a luxury glamping experience with incredible views of the TX Hill Country. The Glampominium, as it’s referred to, features several unique suites that are as Instagram-worthy as they are luxurious, including a cabin on a cliff! Furnished with all the usual accommodations, such as air conditioning, private bathrooms, and Wi-Fi, the suites also include lavish amenities and unparalleled views of Lake LBJ and Lake Marble Falls. Austin TX is also conveniently located just an hour away, whether you want to stop on your way in, on your way home, or at some point during your stay at this unbelievable cabin on a cliff, there are so many things to do!
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

Juneteenth parties and Pride Month prom: Events in Austin this weekend

🗓 Friday✊🏿 Juneteenth 2022Travis County is hosting a free Juneteenth gathering filled with food trucks, dancing and activities for all ages in celebration of freedom. The theme is “Homecoming: Meet us at the gathering spot."10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday | 📍 Lower level parking garage, 800 Lavaca St.⚾ Round Rock Express vs. Sugar Land Space CowboysStart your weekend at the ballgame! This week Round Rock takes on the Houston-area Sugar Land Space Cowboys at home. Tickets start at $12 and there will be fireworks after the game.7:05 p.m. Friday | 📍 Dell Diamond, 3400 E Palm Valley Blvd.🗓 Saturday👟 Konnect grand...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Architecture
Austin Chronicle

Day Trips: Center Point

Swimming holes and burgers a short scenic drive away. Two swimming holes and an island-themed burger joint make Center Point a road-trip-worthy, two-hour scenic drive from Austin. Center Point is tucked in between Kerrville and Comfort, not too far, but a world away. The Guadalupe River runs through it, giving...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

3 private pools to rent in Austin starting at $20 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply's website.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which saw demand surge and is making a big push in Texas this summer.1. Pool with waterfall and spaHawaii meets Texas at this getaway with tropical landscaping and grotto seating.Location: Westlake.Cost: $80 per hour for up to five guests (with an additional $15 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 12. Photo courtesy of Swimply2. Oasis with infinity poolEnjoy sweeping Hill Country views from this pad with a waterfall grotto and plenty of space to hang out.Location: Lake Travis.Cost: $100–$200 per hour for up to five guests (with an additional $20 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20. Photo courtesy of Swimply3. Garden SpringsTake a dip in this private plunge pool, featuring colorful lounge seating and good Wi-Fi for those who want to "work from pool."Location: East Austin.Cost: $20 per hour for up to five guests.Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Capital Metro urging Austinites to 'dump the pump' on Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro will be participating in "Dump the Pump Day" on Friday, a movement spearheaded by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) to help the environment by encouraging people to ditch their personal cars for public transit. The push comes as the national gas price average...
AUSTIN, TX
kolomkobir.com

I hid from the Texas Tower sniper. His successors have found us all.

When I saw the photograph Posted on Twitter by Daniel Defense, maker of the weapon that turned a Texas elementary school into a killing field a little over a week ago, I felt a jolt of recognition. The photo was of a small boy sitting cross-legged on the floor and holding a similar high-powered rifle. The caption was a biblical verse: “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” This advertising image recalled instantly for me the haunting photo of another child, barely out of diapers, holding a pair of his daddy’s rifles. This boy was Charles Joseph Whitman, age 2.
TEXAS STATE
The Infatuation

Little Deli & Pizzeria

Located in the vintage Crestview shopping center, Little Deli invites you to take a trip back to a simpler time. Their sandwich menu is large and full of things like muffulettas, variations of Italian subs, and numerous old school deli classics. And the pizzas are not only some of the best in town, but actually feel like they could compete with NYC-quality pies. Ask some of the regulars what their favorites are and you’ll get ten different answers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy