EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Wednesday after he plead guilty to the murder of his girlfriend. Isidro Mancilla Jr. plead guilty to “intentionally or knowingly causing the death of an individual, namely, Samantha Cantu, by stabbing her with a knife.” Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, […]

EDINBURG, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO