Click here to read the full article. Ancient artifacts dating back approximately 2,500 years went on view earlier this week as part of a makeshift exhibition outside of the Step Pyramid of Djoser near Cairo, Egypt. The trove, according to the country’s antiquities authorities, was recently discovered at the site. The artifacts, all dating to roughly 500 BCE, include 250 painted sarcophagi with well-preserved mummies inside, as well as 150 bronze vessels and statues of ancient deities used in rituals to honor Isis, the ancient Egyptian goddess of fertility. Also on view was a headless bronze statue of Imhotep, the chancellor of...

SCIENCE ・ 15 DAYS AGO