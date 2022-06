Peter Hughes is a man of many talents, serving as both General Manager and Programmer for The Linda, WAMCs Performing Arts Studio, as well as on-air host of “Live at the Linda” on WAMC Northeast public radio. A former market manager for Talmi Entertainment, Peter has overseen the he growth, development and operations of the Park Theater in Glens Falls, and before that spent two decades at Proctors Theater in Schenectady.

ALBANY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO