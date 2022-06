LIBERAL, Kan. – Seward County Community College Volleyball program sets its sights on the 2022 fall season with some new faces to the roster. The Lady Saints are happy to welcome the five new members of the team that will compete this fall for Seward County. We will introduce them individually below as Head Coach Geno Frugoli talks about how each of them will impact the program this season.

SEWARD COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO