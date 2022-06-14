ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadly drugs alarmingly easy to get on popular social media apps

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith nothing more than a smartphone and social media apps, young...

Comments / 73

klatuu 55
2d ago

legalization is the key , it will cut down on crime , weed out the some of the population ( sadly , but when you see your friend od and you continue to use , that's on you ) not society's fault.

Reply(19)
27
solu
2d ago

the war on drugs was and is a massive failure. if theres anything we've learned is that the people want to do drugs. time to legalize and profit

Reply(2)
11
psalms 144:1
11h ago

yet drugs kill more than guns everyday! No background check, no age limit, and no law on what type is considered just ok. wake up people, you have enjoyed the circus so long you have become part of the show 🤡

Reply
4
