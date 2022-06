Zack Wasserman who is the chair of the Bay Conservation Development Commission BCDC and has been billionaire GAP A's Owner John Fisher's develop project lawyer plans to vote on Fisher Oakland port privatization stadium development proposal. A press conference was held outside the offices of his law firm Wendel Rosen Black & Dean in Oakland to protest his conflict of interest and to demand that he not be allowed to vote on the development project of privatizing the port of Oakland for a billion dollar stadium condo development project with $850 million in tax funds for the infrastructure. Speakers also said that since he had a conflict there should be no vote by the commission under Fair Political Practices Commission rules.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO