Curry's 233-game run of made 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game.

Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors' 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular-season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) brings the ball up the court against the Boston Celtics during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Monday, June 13, 2022. AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with 16 points while the Warriors moved within a victory of another championship.

"I don't think I've ever been happier after a 0-for-whatever type of night," Curry said, "just knowing the context of the game, the other ways you tried to impact the game and the fact that, you know, you had four guys step up in meaningful ways to help us win offensively."

Curry, who was coming off a 43-point performance in Game 4, hadn't gone without a 3-pointer in a game since Nov. 8, 2018. His 233-game run topped his previous record of 196 straight games and is more than twice as long as any player ever.

Curry also had made a 3 in all 132 of his postseason games, easily another record. That streak began in 2013.

He had made 25 3s in the first four games.