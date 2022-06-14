Ravens HC John Harbaugh describes how team is progressing as workouts continue

The Baltimore Ravens organization has been hard at work over the course of the 2022 offseason in order to reach their ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl championship. The team wrapped up voluntary organized team activities last week, and now head into mandatory minicamp with their eye on getting better.

Harbaugh spoke to the media after one of the last sessions of OTAs, and in his opening statement talked about how the spirits have been high and many of his players are working hard, both in the weight room as well as the classroom.

“…Of course, there’s 1,000 things to work on, and we worked on at least 1,000. But the guys were great, the spirits were high. I thought some things are starting to get timed up, maybe, compared to what you saw a week or two weeks ago, you see things get better. The tempo is a little better, things are a little cleaner, guys are a little crisper; that’s why you practice. So, [it’s] fun to be a part of it. I love these guys. A bunch of guys are here, they’re working hard in the weight room; working hard in the classroom; they’re taking care of themselves. We’re doing a lot of things we talked about earlier, but we’re doing a lot of things pre-practice, post-practice, in terms of taking care of their recovery. So, I’m just really happy with the way things are going right now. Of course, we’re still searching for ways we can get better, and we watch the tape every night and try build on what we’re doing, but I’m really happy with the guys.”

With Harbaugh in charge, the Ravens always have the potential to be contenders. If the team can stay relatively healthy, they should have a big chance to bounce back after a disappointing 8-9 season that saw them miss the playoffs for the first time since 2017.