ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens HC John Harbaugh describes how team is progressing as workouts continue

By Steve Rudden
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z4e61_0gAIw2Kw00

The Baltimore Ravens organization has been hard at work over the course of the 2022 offseason in order to reach their ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl championship. The team wrapped up voluntary organized team activities last week, and now head into mandatory minicamp with their eye on getting better.

Harbaugh spoke to the media after one of the last sessions of OTAs, and in his opening statement talked about how the spirits have been high and many of his players are working hard, both in the weight room as well as the classroom.

“…Of course, there’s 1,000 things to work on, and we worked on at least 1,000. But the guys were great, the spirits were high. I thought some things are starting to get timed up, maybe, compared to what you saw a week or two weeks ago, you see things get better. The tempo is a little better, things are a little cleaner, guys are a little crisper; that’s why you practice. So, [it’s] fun to be a part of it. I love these guys. A bunch of guys are here, they’re working hard in the weight room; working hard in the classroom; they’re taking care of themselves. We’re doing a lot of things we talked about earlier, but we’re doing a lot of things pre-practice, post-practice, in terms of taking care of their recovery. So, I’m just really happy with the way things are going right now. Of course, we’re still searching for ways we can get better, and we watch the tape every night and try build on what we’re doing, but I’m really happy with the guys.”

With Harbaugh in charge, the Ravens always have the potential to be contenders. If the team can stay relatively healthy, they should have a big chance to bounce back after a disappointing 8-9 season that saw them miss the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Marriage

Everyone made the same jokes when Tom Brady decided not to retire after all. Forty days after announcing an end to his legendary NFL career, the quarterback returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady later lined up a lucrative job once he's done playing football, leading fans to jest about how he must hate spending time at home.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Otas
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL analyst says Odell Beckham Jr. would 'explode' if signed by Patriots

Speculation about Odell Beckham Jr. joining the New England Patriots has been around for years. And that speculation wasn’t farfetched, as Beckham admitted he was “very” close to signing with the organization. The 29-year-old considered signing with New England last season after a fallout with the Cleveland Browns, but he chose the Los Angeles Rams and ended up winning a Super Bowl.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
ClutchPoints

Von Miller reveals shocking reason for Bills move, why he ‘wasn’t content’ with Aaron Donald, Rams

The Buffalo Bills will enter their 2022 season with as much hype and expectation as any since Jim Kelly and the K-Gun offense in the early 1990’s. On paper, the Bills were the best team in football last year. Ultimately, they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in the divisional round. That prompted […] The post Von Miller reveals shocking reason for Bills move, why he ‘wasn’t content’ with Aaron Donald, Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. May Have His Sights Set On A New Contender

It will take time before Odell Beckham Jr. returns to NFL action after suffering an ACL injury in Super Bowl LVI. Still, his efforts helped the Los Angeles Rams win the title and he could have been the game’s Most Valuable Player if not for that incident. The timetable...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Makes Opinion On Lamar Jackson Very Clear

There has been a lot of chatter over the past few weeks about Lamar Jackson's future with the Baltimore Ravens. That's simply because he's entering the final year of his rookie contract. Additionally, there have also been some discussions about whether or not Jackson needs to tweak his playing style.On...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy reveals major Dak Prescott change that will make him more dangerous

The Dallas Cowboys will be poised to get back to the playoffs and make a deeper run in 2022 after a disappointing exit at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. While they are coming off a solid season where Dak Prescott played well, he’s set to be even healthier this year and that should […] The post Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy reveals major Dak Prescott change that will make him more dangerous appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Stephen A. Smith slaps Celtics with brutal truth about Stephen Curry’s poor Game 5 with Warriors

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had a bad Game 5 on Monday night, but veteran commentator Stephen A. Smith is not convinced it is because of the Boston Celtics’ defense. Curry went 0-of-9 from 3-point line in the contest, finishing with just 16 points along with four rebounds and eight assists. It ended the […] The post Stephen A. Smith slaps Celtics with brutal truth about Stephen Curry’s poor Game 5 with Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Condoleezza Rice Weighs In On Deshaun Watson: Fans React

Condoleeza Rice, a well-known Browns fans, recently opened up about the ongoing investigation into Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson. The former Secretary of State plans on withholding her judgement until the investigation is complete and all facts have been made available. “I’m someone who believes you keep an open mind until...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott's New Helmet

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was rocking a new helmet on Tuesday during minicamp. It looks a bit smaller compared to his last one and there also isn't much of a facemask. Elliott also looks to be rocking a visor. Here's a photo of it:. Cowboys fans are mixed with...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
165K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy